Repairs to a CSX Railroad crossing in Defiance that had been planned in mid-August, but were delayed, will begin this month, according to Defiance city officials.
They were informed Thursday that the repair to CSX’s Atlantic Street crossing — just south of Baltimore Road — will occur within the next two weeks. The closure is expected to remain in effect for about one week.
The crossing is in poor condition and uneven.
