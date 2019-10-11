Defiance’s CSX Railroad crossing on Atlantic Street reopened early Friday.
The crossing closed Thursday morning for repairs, as the pavement there was uneven.
CSX officials had told the city this week that the crossing would reopen Saturday morning. However, the crossing was back in service around noon Friday following the repair.
The crossing is located south of Baltimore Road on the west side of Defiance.
