With Easter one of the most important Christian observances, several area churches decided to do something special about it — within the limits of social distancing.
At least three local churches — Wave Community Church in Deshler, Second Baptist Church at 1945 E. Second St. in Defiance and Twin Oaks
United Methodist Church in Oakwood — held “drive-in” worship services Sunday morning to commemorate the resurrection of Christ.
That observation would make for a typical Easter service, but with Ohio under restrictions of social distancing due to concerns about coronavirus, most churches were empty Sunday.
However, those churches each held a parking lot drive-in service to reach out to their congregations and others. Participants were not allowed to leave their vehicles while music and the message of each service was delivered through electronic technology.
Wave Community Church in downtown Deshler made a concerted effort to attract participation by sending out some 2,000 mailers beforehand about their service, held in the parking lot of The Bavarian House, just west of town near Ohio routes 18 and 65.
Approximately 100 vehicles and perhaps 300 or more people attended, according to Pastor Alex Ruhter.
“We had a few hundred for sure, which is pretty encouraging,” he said. “Most churches across the nation have been closed for about a month. We knew that wasn’t going to change for Easter.”
But Ruhter explained that “Easter is definitely a time when a lot of people want to go to church,” including those who haven’t been there in awhile.
Second Baptist’s service also was considered a success, with approximately 40 vehicles in attendance, according to the congregation’s recently retired pastor, Max Begley. The church’s head pastor, Jason Vandemark, was pleased with the response.
“It was a very good turnout,” he said. “Actually, I’m surprised that we got the turnout. People were really anxious to come and be part of each other as they could, so it was nice to see people’s faces and people waving and honking horns.”
Both churches received some help in finding space for their respective services.
The Bavarian House made its parking lot available at no charge to Wave Community Church as did Credit Adjustments for Second Baptist’s service. (Credit Adjustments is just south of Second Baptist Church.)
Begley said church officials checked with the Defiance County Health Department to make sure everything was within the bounds of what the government has been recommending for social distancing measures.
Both churches used radio technology to reach their audiences, similar to what might be used at a drive-in movie theater.
Participants in the Wave and Second Baptist services were asked to tune their vehicle radios to a specific FM frequency to receive a pastor’s message and music provided out-of-doors by each church band. (The low power transmitters do not require an FCC license and have only a short range to keep from interfering with licensed radio stations.)
Wave’s band performed live, while Second Baptist combined some programmed musical material with live performance. For example, Begley explained that Second Baptist used a recorded drumbeat rather than a drum set due to the threat of rain.
Both churches are considering offering drive-in services in the future, depending upon how long social distancing measures remain in place.
“We talked about it,” said Ruhter. “We were pretty much unanimous we are going to do this again, but not next week. We’re going to take a couple weeks and kind of observe what’s going to happen in our nation, and if we see that our stay-at-home order is extended, we probably will consider drive-in services on a more regular basis.”
“For churches this whole thing is a new ball game,” said Vandemark, whose church also has a satellite church in Antwerp. “You’re trying to find new ways that you can get the word out and meet without breaking the rules. We’re going to be talking his week and we’re going to see what our best options are. If it’s something feasible, we’re definitely going to do it again.”
On the front page, Members of the Wave Community Church in Deshler perform in the parking of The Bavarian House Sunday morning. The church was one of several in the area which held special drive-in services for Easter. In the inset photo, Members of Second Baptist Church’s band perform during a drive-in service on Easter Sunday. The church on Defiance’s East Second Street was one of several which held drive-in services Sunday as an alternative during the coronavirus remediation period. Pictured in this photo are Pastor Jason Vandemark on guitar and Craig Begley on bass (right).
- Photos courtesy of Wave Community Church and Second Baptist Church.
