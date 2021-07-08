Those who helped organize and supervise Defiance’s fireworks display and day-long activities Friday were pleased about how things went.
A large crowd watched the fireworks at dusk as they were launched from Kingsbury Park — held there for the first time since being moved to Diehl Park in 2015 — and attended other events held throughout the day, including the Maumee Valley Car Club’s second of three cruise-ins in downtown Defiance.
“Obviously, it’s very hard to know how many people were there,” said Kirstie Mack, director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau which is responsible for organizing and funding the fireworks, but she said “many, many, many people” attended.
“There were people everywhere,” she added.
The city closed the Second Street bridge over the Auglaize River for a few hours to allow the public an opportunity to view the fireworks over the rivers confluence as they were launched from Kingsbury Park.
City Administrator Jeff Leonard, who plans to meet with other officials today to assess the events further, said the closure created no real issues.
“I think the people really enjoyed it; obviously it gave them a place to watch the fireworks,” he said. “That was not too much of a problem. We thought traffic might be a problem.”
But both Fire Chief Bill Wilkins and Police Chief Todd Shafer reported that the closure did not impede safety forces or traffic, which could use the Hopkins Street bridge — just to the south and visible from East Second Street — to cross the Auglaize River.
“Overall, we had no problems,” said Wilkins. “I thought everything went real well with the fireworks themselves. We had a few (EMS) runs in the area, but we had no problem getting in. The bridge wasn’t really a factor.”
Holding the fireworks at Diehl Park makes things a bit easier to manage for safety service forces because they aren’t split up by the rivers. But Wilkins noted that with the East Second Street bridge reserved for the public this year, it did spread the crowd out.
“The way we did things this year we spread the crowd out more than what they ever had at Kingsbury in the past,” said Wilkins.
If the fireworks continue at Kingsbury with a setup similar to Friday’s, a few things may have to be tweaked, officials indicated.
For example, just before the fireworks the city suspended downtown outdoor refreshment area (DORA) provisions. Downtown liquor-permit businesses within the district were asked not to provide additional special cups for alcoholic beverage consumption after 8 p.m., according to Mack.
“It was a little bit of a last-minute thing,” she said, adding that in the future officials will have to think about implementing such changes earlier.
“There was a little bit of confusion about whether DORA could be active or not,” said Leonard.
The decision was due to concern about mixing alcoholic beverages and the potential use of fireworks (such as sparklers), he indicated. Alcohol consumption already is prohibited in Kingsbury Park, which is not part of the DORA district.
As for cleanup after the fireworks, Mack said this didn’t require a huge effort as the amount of trash left behind wasn’t large.
“I want to tell the community how much we appreciate them,” she commented. “The trash pickup was very minimal this year and something we should be proud of. We appreciate it very much.”
