Christians around the world will observe Ash Wednesday today, the first official day of the Lenten season, which takes place 40 days prior to Easter (Sundays are not included in the 40 days).
In many Christian denominations, Lent is a time of fasting, repentance, moderation and spiritual discipline.
This is done to not only reflect on the suffering and sacrifice of Jesus Christ, but also to reflect on his death, burial and resurrection.
Not all Christians observe Lent, however, the season is observed by Lutheran, Methodist, Presbyterian, Roman Catholic, United Church of Christ and Anglican denominations. Eastern Orthodox churches also observe Lent, or Great Lent, during the six weeks or 40 days preceding Palm Sunday.
“Lent is one of my favorite seasons to preach, because it is such a great time for repentance,” said Pastor Mo Dunn of Ayersville United Methodist Church (UMC) and Trinity UMC in Defiance. “To me, it (repentance) is what our country has needed the most for a long time. Lent is a journey, it’s a journey to the cross and to the empty tomb, and we close the 40 days with the celebration of the resurrection.
“It’s very common for Methodists to do ‘something extra’ during Lent, although we don’t really fast or give up meat,” continued Dunn. “Lent is a time of humility, and a time to find new life in Christ. This Lent we are doing a 50-Day Lenten program with the theme, Celebrate Jesus. There will be weekly classes for people of all ages, and the people of our churches will be encouraged to write in a daily journal and/or guide book.”
Dunn explained he will preach the same eight themes that will be presented in the program, culminating on Easter Sunday at both churches. Dunn preached the first of those themes last Sunday.
Pastor Ian Ferguson of First Presbyterian Church in Paulding, shared there isn’t a consensus how Presbyterian churches observe Ash Wednesday or Lent.
“The observance of Ash Wednesday and Lent has really only picked up popularity in the Presbyterian Church in the last 100 years or so,” said Ferguson. “If you go to different Presbyterian churches in the area (on Ash Wednesday or during Lent), you might find something different in each of them.
“For our church in particular, as part of the ministerial association, we are involved in the Lenten Lunches that take place here at our church (the first begins today at noon),” added Ferguson. “The other churches in the association join us in putting on those lunches, which feature a meal and a devotional, with each church taking a turn to serve as host.”
Ferguson explained the first in a series of Lenten suppers and worship services begins tonight, and the imposition of ashes will take place for Ash Wednesday (the service will also include communion). A devotional series titled “Walking with God in the Desert,” by Ray Vanderlaan, also will be featured during Lent.
“I view Easter as the great Christian holiday, or the most important Christian holiday,” said Ferguson. “Often people think Christmas is the great Christian holiday, but the reason Easter is, to me, is what Paul says in 1 Corinthians, ‘If Christ didn’t rise from the dead, then our faith is futile.’ So appreciating the fact that Jesus died and rose from the dead is the core of Christianity.”
Father Jacob Gordon of St. Michael’s Ridge Catholic Church in rural Defiance explained, the imposition of ashes on a person’s forehead is a stark reminder.
“Lent comes from an Anglo-Saxon word, lencten, which means the days are getting longer,” began Gordon, “and as the days are getting longer as we approach Easter, it gives us hope. On Ash Wednesday, ashes are used to remind us, ‘That we are dust and to dust we shall return,’ as it says in the scriptures. Adam was formed from the earth, and God breathed new life into him.
“In the early church, Lent wasn’t 40 days, it was shorter, but it developed into 40 days because Christ was in the desert for 40 days, Moses and the Israelites wandered in the desert for 40 years, and the prophets were sent out to fast and pray for 40 days,” continued Gordon. “What Lent is for us, is a time for prayer, fasting and almsgiving.”
Catholics are to abstain from meat on Ash Wednesday and all Fridays during Lent, and the law of abstinence applies to Catholics age 14 and older. Days of fasting during Lent are Ash Wednesday and Good Friday, and the law of fasting pertains to Catholics from 18 to their 59th birthday. Many Catholics give up something for Lent, which could be anything from food to social media to etc ...
Each year on Ash Wednesday, the Gospel of Matthew 6:1-6, 16-18 is read, which explains how to pray, fast and give alms.
“People have come to me during Lent and said, ‘I failed in my resolutions, I ruined my Lent,’ and they beat themselves up over it,” said Gordon. “One of my favorite monks, whom I met in California when I was a Marine there ... I remember asking him, ‘Why are you so holy?’ He said, ‘Every day I get up, I fall down, then I get back up, I keep falling down, but I get back up.’ That’s a great lesson to hear, and to take to heart, especially during Lent.”
On Page A1: Father Jacob Gordon of St. Michael’s Ridge Catholic Church in rural Defiance, puts ashes on the forehead of Evan Garcia, while being held by his mother, Alison Garcia. Today is Ash Wednesday, the official start of Lent for many Christians around the world.
Tim McDonough/C-N Photo
