A political journey that started more than seven years ago is ending for Defiance’s Craig Riedel, a Republican representing Ohio’s 82nd House District for just another week.
But he’s not ruling out another election try in the future.
Riedel was first elected to the first of three, two-year terms in 2016 before winning new terms in 2018 and 2020. This year he took a shot at the reconfigured U.S. 9th Congressional District while aspiring for higher office in Washington, D.C.
However, Riedel finished second in a four-way Republican primary, effectively ending his time in the Ohio Statehouse at year’s end. Had he not run for the federal seat, Riedel likely would have won a fourth and final term — only four consecutive terms are allowed under Ohio’s term limits law — in the Statehouse.
But he has no regrets about trying for the U.S. 9th. (The two-year term for the seat was won in November by Democrat Marcy Kaptur of Toledo, the 9th’s representative for several decades. She defeated Republican J.R. Majewski who beat Riedel and two other Republicans in the GOP primary earlier this year.)
“No regrets — none,” said Riedel when asked about his run for U.S. Congress. “We thought the stars were aligned. We thought that the timing was perfect. We really believed that this is where the Lord was wanting to take us — to D.C. Obviously, he had different plans for us, so he’s put us on a different tangent.”
Will he take another shot at the 9th District? In January, the district will pick up Defiance County and a couple other area counties, joining those in and around Toledo and the Lake Erie shoreline.
“Going forward, we haven’t decided what to do,” he said during an interview last week with The Crescent-News. “We’re trying to figure all those things out. We do believe that the Lord needs us and wants us to be in this realm as a public servant. We believe that is where he needs us to be (my wife [Danette] and I). It’s just a matter of what capacity, and we’re trying to figure that out.
“We are ... giving it some very serious thought about running for Congress a second time,” he added. “We did learn a lot from that campaign that we lost. We can now see there’s some things we would have done differently. We learned from that experience. If we would choose to run a second time that would benefit us from learning from those mistakes.”
Riedel will have awhile to consider his options as the 9th District seat won’t de decided until November 2024 with party primaries earlier that the year and a filing deadline for them well before spring 2024.
In contemplating his next move, Riedel refers to Proverbs 16:9, a passage that states: “The heart of man plans his way, but the Lord establishes his steps.”
“We are confident God is going to take us the right direction,” said Riedel. “We hope and pray that it’s in this area — that we will remain public servants in some way. We know that He has a great plan. We’re so thankful for the people of Ohio who have given us this opportunity.”
In that, he is appreciative of support that allowed him to defeat fellow Republican (Tony Burkley of Paulding County) in the 2016 GOP primary before essentially remaining unchallenged politically in the 82nd District. He will be replaced in January by another Paulding Countian, Roy Klopfenstein, who won a two-year term in November.
“These last six years I’m very, very proud to have had the opportunity to represent the good people of the Ohio 82nd House District,” said Riedel.
The district for his past three terms has represented Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties, and the northwest corner of Auglaize County. But he feels as if he represented a more regional constituency.
“I say the 82nd, but I really feel like I’ve represented northwest Ohio in general,” he said. “It’s truly been an honor for me and my family to be in this position. ... There were lots of times I felt like, ‘wow, what a privilege and an honor to do this.’ It’s something I completely enjoyed. It’s certainly been a lot of hard work and a lot of long hours, but I’ve enjoyed the people I’ve met along the way, the peers I met in Columbus and most of all the people back in Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert and Auglaize counties. They are terrific people and kind.
“We’ve always felt welcome,” he continued. “I’ve always said we’re so fortunate to be in northwest Ohio and the Judeo-Christian values that we live and the principles that we enjoy in northwest Ohio. I would not like to live anywhere else.”
Riedel’s last days in the General Assembly were spent recently handling a late-night session that put to rest a number of pending bills to close the year out.
“There was a flurry of activity,” he said. “It was a challenge just to stay on top of everything.”
Included among them was House Bill 458 concerning elections in Ohio.
This concerned photo identification requirements for voters and the number of days to accept an absentee ballot after Election Day while eliminating one day of early voting — the day before elections — to give county boards of elections more time to prepare.
“I’m proud to have voted yes,” he said, noting that the vote was along partisan lines with all Democrats opposed. “I think it’s a great bill.”
