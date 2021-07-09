PAULDING — As expected, Paulding County voters will see a renewal levy this fall for the county's jail operation.
County commissioners approved a resolution at a recent meeting announcing their intention to place the matter before voters during the November general election. They also approved four contracts for road and bridge work, and opened bids on a fifth contract (see related story).
Commissioners previously had passed a resolution requesting a "certificate of estimated property tax revenue" from the county auditor’s office for the Paulding County Jail's operation. They've followed that up with the aforementioned resolution.
First passed in 2016, the 1.35-mill, five-year levy primarily covers the wages and benefits of 10 corrections officers, according to Sheriff Jason Landers.
If voters approve the levy, it would collect property taxes in 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 for the jail's operation.
The deadline to file ballot issues for the Nov. 2 election with Ohio counties' respective board of elections is 4 p.m. on Aug. 4.
Landers told The Crescent-News Thursday that a future levy request will include an increase of undetermined size. But for now officials will go with the status quo as far as the levy's size, understanding that in 2023 its carryover — estimated today at $600,000 — will have dwindled and deficit spending likely will begin, according to the sheriff.
"I think in 2023 we'll exceed our expected revenue and start to dip into the carryover the last couple years," he said.
In another matter, commissioners recently supported Landers' request to increase the pay of part-time sheriff's office employs "who work regularly."
According to the meeting minutes, Landers stated that "his part-time staff is just as vital to their operation as the full-time staff."
Commissioners pledged their support, the minutes indicated.
Commissioners met in executive session with Landers and Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard during the same meeting to discuss employee compensation.
And during a subsequent meeting in open session, Landers and commissioners discussed "changes to retain part-time employees," the minutes noted.
While the increases vary by position and will be undertaken in steps, Landers explained that the wage for a part-time deputy would go from $14 per hour to $15.50 per hour.
The increases will become effective almost immediately.
Landers believes the increases can be implemented within his 2021 budget. He figures they would amount to less than $10,000 on an annual basis.
