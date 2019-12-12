When Gracie Gerber learned from her parents that an original drawing she made as a second grader last year at Holy Cross Catholic School of Defiance had been selected to be a part of the Colgate Bright Smile, Bright Future calendar for 2020, she admitted she didn’t know what they were talking about.
The drawing, which Gerber made last spring after her class took part in the Colgate My Bright Smile Program that teaches oral hygiene to students, was submitted to the Colgate My Bright Smile Program Global Art Contest by her teacher Jackie Westfall, along with drawings from all of her classmates.
As it turned out, Gerber’s drawing was selected as one of 12 drawings, out of a possible 137,000 worldwide, to be published in the calendar. In fact, she was the only student in the United States to have a drawing selected for the calendar. However, she didn’t learn about being a winner until late this past summer, meaning she didn’t remember that her drawing had even been submitted.
“When my dad first told me about it, I didn’t know what he was talking about,” said Gerber, the daughter of Eric and Melanie Gerber. “When he started talking to me more about it, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I remember!’ When I told him what it was, he still didn’t understand.”
Eric shared that he and Melanie didn’t know if Gracie being named a winner of the contest, or if the $250 scholarship that came along with it were real, because Gracie’s drawing wasn’t sent home for them to see.
“It (the drawing) never came home, so we didn’t see it or ever talk about it because it was just something they did in class,” said Eric. “When we got the phone call (about Gracie being a winner), it was like, ‘What?’ The first time we saw her drawing was when Colgate sent us some of the calendars about a month ago. We went to the website to see it, but it wasn’t up yet, but there were past winners there. After seeing them, we thought it was very neat.”
In addition to Gracie having her original artwork in the calendar (November 2020), along with her picture and a bio, and winning a $250 scholarship, Westfall received $500 from the Colgate My Bright Smile Program for her classroom. Westfall, who brought the program to Holy Cross after asking her daughter who is a dental hygienist about it, was thrilled for Gracie, especially when she learned she was the only student in the entire country to be selected a winner.
“Colgate sent us a DVD, toothpaste, toothbrushes and dental floss, so we watched the video which explained dental hygiene,” said Westfall. “As part of the program, the students were asked to draw a picture of what dental care meant to them. The kids had a certain amount of time to do their drawing, Gracie was one of the last ones to finish, and when they were done I sent in the drawings.
“At first, I didn’t realize how big a deal this was,” continued Westfall. “We all kind of forgot about it because we had submitted the drawings months before I got an email telling me about Gracie being selected, and the money being awarded to my classroom. I’m just so very proud of Gracie, I know art is her favorite subject, and I’m proud of the way she represented the school.”
Gracie’s drawing was of a TV show she patterned after characters she saw in the DVD.
“In the video it showed (a character) named Dr. Rabbit, so that was the first thing that I drew,” said Gracie. “Then I divided the picture, and I drew three things that came to my mind when I thought about brushing and flossing. I named the show ‘Tooth Defenders.’”
When asked what was the best part of being selected a winner, Gracie answered: “Having my drawing in the calendar.” When asked about the scholarship money, Gracie answered: “When the check came, my mom asked me what I wanted to do with it, because I could have used it for anything. After thinking about it, I told her I wanted it to go into my scholarship fund.”
