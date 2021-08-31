PCH artwork donation
Photo courtesy of Paulding County Hospital

Paulding County Hospital (PCH) recently received a nature portrait donated in memory of Todd Shuherk, who was employed by PCH as an orderly from 1978-1981 after graduating from Antwerp High School. The portrait was donated by his family: Brenda Shuherk, Dennis and Nancy Shuherk, Sue Beck, Con Shuherk and family, and Chad Shuherk and family. Pictured with the artwork are Ron Goedde (left), CEO of PCH; Con Shuherk; and Sue Beck.

