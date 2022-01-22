• Defiance County

Art series:

Out-of-the-box are series for grades K-6. Explore various art techniques and learn about supplies for young artists. At the Defiance Public Library Tuesdays, Jan. 25, Feb. 22 and March 22, 4-6 p.m. Or Thursdays, Jan. 27, Feb. 24 and March 24, 10:30 a.m.-noon.

