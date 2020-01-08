• Fulton County
Art programs:
Two art programs for seniors are set in Fulton County. On Jan. 15 at 10 a.m., paint an 8x10-inch lighthouse picture with Alicia using craft paint and rag paper at the Wauseon site, 240 Clinton St. There is a $5 suggested donation, and attendees are asked to pay in advance when they sign up.
On Jan. 24 beginning at 11 a.m., Myndi of Swanton Health Care will teach participants how to make a teddy bear from a wash cloth at the Swanton Senior Center, inside the Swanton Community Center, 217 Chestnut St. There is no charge for this event. To sign up for either session, call 419-337-9299.
