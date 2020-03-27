• Fulton County
Art classes:
The Fulton County Senior Center is offering a free sketching class on April 6 and 20 at 1 p.m. in the bingo room of the center, located at 240 Clinton St., Wauseon. All skill levels are welcome, and all supplies will be provided.
In addition, a pair of acrylic painting classes will be offered on April 7 at 9:30 a.m. The first is "Colorful Trees on 11x14 canvas, with a suggested donation of $7 per person. The second class is “Forest Path” on a 12x16 canvas, with a suggested donation of $6 per person. Participants are asked to bring a paint shirt to wear, with all other supplies provided. For more information, call 419-337-9299.
