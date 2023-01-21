PAYNE — A high-speed vehicle pursuit Friday afternoon ended southwest of here with the driver’s arrest.
Ethen Reed, 18, Bluff City., Tenn., was charged with fleeing and eluding, a third-degree felony, according to Sgt. Travis Rothenbuhler of the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Defiance post. He was being held Friday in Paulding County Jail and is set to appear in court Monday.
The chase began in Williams County at roads 12 and A.50 around 4 p.m. Friday, after an attempted traffic stop for loud exhaust, according to Rothenbuhler.
Units from two Ohio Highway Patrol posts — Defiance and Van Wert — were involved in the pursuit which ended when Reed lost control of the vehicle (a Honda Civic) and went into a plowed field near Paulding County 48 and Township Road 33 near Payne, and became stuck.
Law enforcement officers were noting the vehicle’s speed as the pursuit unfolded. It reached as high as 115 miles per hour on Ohio 49, south of Hicksville, according to radio traffic.
The pursuit had continued from Williams County into Defiance County on Ohio 2 before eventually entering Hicksville, thus briefly involving that town’s police department as well.
Although the driver then slowed down, he resumed at a high rate of speed after heading south out of Hicksville on Ohio 49. The vehicle crossed into Paulding County and continued on Road 33 before the pursuit ended.
Two passengers had been let out of the vehicle not far from where the chase stopped. They were not charged.
