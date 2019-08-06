BRYAN — Funeral arrangements have been made for Army Pfc. Brandon Kreischer, 20, Stryker, who died July 29 from wounds sustained in a combat-related incident in southern Afghanistan. Kreischer was assigned to the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, based in Fort Bragg, N.C. He was a graduate of Bryan High School.
Services for Kreischer will be held in the Bryan High School gymnasium, 1000 Fountain Grove Drive, Bryan. Visitation will be Friday from 3-8 p.m. The funeral is slated for Saturday at 11 a.m., with doors open at 10 a.m. Graveside services will be private.
On Thursday (time to be determined), there will be a processional to bring Kreischer home to Bryan from the Toledo Airport.
Community members wishing to silently stand as procession passes on Thursday are permitted to be within village limits of the route in Swanton, Burlington, West Unity and Bryan. Community members are asked to refrain from lining county roads or highways as this could cause unsafe conditions for the procession.
“The community of Bryan and Williams County will be mourning our soldier,” said Bryan Mayor Carrie Schlade. “The family has graciously allowed communities from within and outside of Williams County to join us in honoring Pfc. Brandon Kreischer, but we all must respect their privacy and give them space during this devastating time.”
Those wishing flags to hold during the processional can pick them up at the Montpelier American Legion Post 109/Williams County VFW Post 944, 216 Empire St., Montpelier, today from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; or the Williams County Veterans Service Office at 1425 E. High St., Bryan, during normal business hours.
