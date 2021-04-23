NAPOLEON — Henry County has chosen a new economic development director.
County commissioners made Jennifer Arps the permanent director of the Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County during their Thursday meeting here.
Meanwhile, commissioners approved the expenditure of more than $600,000 to complete the courthouse tower improvement project this year in Napoleon (see below).
Arps — who had been the CIC's economic development coordinator — has been the interim director since late last month when former Director April Welch decided to take a new position with a Columbus-based company.
Commissioners approved a resolution during Thursday's meeting promoting Arps to CIC director effective April 19.
"I think the commissioners are excited about giving Jennifer this opportunity," said Commissioner Glenn Miller. "She's done an excellent job working at the CIC."
Also Tuesday, commissioners passed a resolution moving forward on phases two and three of the county courthouse tower upgrade. The cost for William C. Meyers Company to complete those two phases is $636,037.85.
Miller told The Crescent-News that this work will restore the tower to "the condition when the courthouse was renovated in the late 1990s."
The cost for phases two and three is in addition to the expense of repairing the "Lady of Justice" statute atop the courthouse. Meyers has been working on that project since Aug. 22, 2020, when the statute was removed after 140 years.
An additional $90,000 was needed to fix the damaged statute, bringing the repair cost of that alone to $456,730.
"The last report we had (from W.C. Meyers Company) is that she's just about ready to be put back together," said Miller. "... After seeing her on the ground we're surprised she stayed up there as long as she did. The damage and crumpling of the zinc was pretty severe, so she has been rebuilt and repainted, and now they are just doing the finishing touches of putting her back together."
Miller said the county hopes to observe its 200th birthday this year — one year after the actual 200th anniversary — with the highlight being Lady of Justice's restoration to the courthouse. This is envisioned during the first three weeks of September, according to Miller.
In other business, commissioners:
• discussed upgrades to the county's website with Ryan Cohrs, county IT technician.
• passed a resolution approving a new mileage allowance of 30 cents per mile for criminal witnesses in court cases. This is an increase from 10 cents per mile.
• met in executive session to discuss compensation of personnel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.