NAPOLEON — A passion for her job is apparent when speaking with Henry County’s new community improvement corporation (CIC) director, Jennifer Arps.
Only weeks ago she was the economic development coordinator for the office, which promotes Henry County’s economic development by trying to attract new companies and help those here expand and retain workers. But effective on April 19 she became the new CIC director, just 24 days after April Welch resigned to take a job in central Ohio.
Henry County commissioners, who have the hiring authority for the CIC position, agree with Arps that the job is a good fit. Not only is she a Henry County native — graduating from Napoleon High School in 1998 — but Arps, 41, also is taking steps on her own to improve her expertise.
She began her career with the economic development office in 2015 as its part-time administrative assistant. But by the next year she was full time, becoming the “economic development coordinator.”
That was still a notch down from the CIC director’s job, but it gave her experience working with companies and promoting Henry County as a place to do business — things she’s doing now.
Arps noted that the part-time position she took with the CIC in 2015 “was just a great fit” for her personal situation at the time, but it became clear that she had found something she really enjoyed career-wise.
“Once I started I just loved it,” she recalled, so “I took it upon myself to become more educated in economic development,” learning about such things as real estate development and tax abatements — “kind of all the things that make up economic development.”
The education she referenced continued online during the past half year or so with her seeking certification through the Ohio Economic Development Institute. That effort is nearly complete and should allow her to achieve certification soon.
The jump to the CIC’s top position was a logical choice for county commissioners as Arps filled the position on an interim basis after Welch resigned. It didn’t take county commissioners long to promote her to the top spot, as they had some familiarity with her already.
For example, during commissioners’ March 19 meeting, Arps made a presentation in which she laid out the CIC’s plan to develop Henry County’s “brand.”
This is designed as a tool to give prospective companies more information about Henry County and to promote its strong points.
“I really think what’s important is the branding and marketing of Henry County in general,” she said. “In the past I don’t think we really had that. ... I think it’s just trying to get one message out for Henry County.”
Arps is working with Thrive Internet Marketing — a company in Perrysburg — to design a logo for Henry County’s new brand.
So what are the county’s strong points?
Access to U.S. 24 — expanded to four lanes in Henry County within the last decade — is one obvious one.
“U.S. 24 going right through us — where we’re located in Ohio and the tri-state area is prime,” said Arps.
Along with U.S. 24’s transportation asset, Henry County also has rail spur access in Napoleon, she noted.
Another feather in the county’s cap, Arps believes, is the available workforce training opportunities. This includes not only Four County Career Center and Northwest State Community College, but a program through Automatic Feed and a local Ohio Means Jobs office.
Being smaller in population, Henry County may present a question about workforce numbers, Arps concedes, but the cost of living is less than in larger metro areas.
“One of the things we like to promote is the cost of living,” she said, noting also the lower cost of land as an incentive for companies.
Henry County also has an intangible going for it, according to Arps.
“We have the community support here,” she said, adding that “I don’t think you can go anywhere else” to experience a community that rallies around itself “like our community does.”
“We have all the resources,” Arps stated. “It’s just fitting everything together to make it right.”
One economic development success Henry County’s CIC can claim during Arps’ time there is JAC Products in Napoleon’s industrial park on Independence Drive, just south of U.S. 24. The company moved into a speculation building built by the CIC and other community leaders, and then doubled in size.
Arps does not see another speculation building in the immediate future, but she does believe that American Road — not far from Independence Drive and north of U.S. 24 — is an area that will soon be primed for growth. The City of Napoleon is working on a project to rebuild the road going west from the new Love’s travel store.
“I feel like that’s the next up and coming area, so I’m hoping to get something going out there,” she said.
While Arps works on that and other economic development matters, she can recall an uncertain career path to a position she really enjoys.
Upon high school graduation in 1998, she initially attended Northwest State thinking she wanted a career in computer networking, but decided against that and took a job with Alex Products in the product engineering department.
Five and a half years later she moved to Chicago, staying there for approximately four years, “but I realized I wanted to come back home.”
While she did move back to Napoleon, she took a job as a sales and marketing coordinator at Toledo’s Franklin Park Mall, requiring a lengthy commute each day. The part-time CIC administrative position then came up, and with Arps discovering a love for economic development and working to improve her education and knowledge, things have fallen into place for her.
She and her son, Grayson, live in Napoleon, and she is looking forward to helping improve Henry County’s economic fortunes. But why this passion for economic development?
“When you talk to current business leaders and hear stories of how their company started or how their company expanded, you really do get to see peoples’ dreams kind of grow,” she said. “Listening to them and just being able to see what people do for a living and trying to help them is what intrigues me.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.