The 2020-21 season of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau’s Bands & More concert series will begin at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25 with a performance by singer Kyshona Armstrong. The performance will take place at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance. Audience members are reminded that masks must be worn for this performance.
Tickets for Bands & More are $15. Due to COVID-19, the Stroede Center is reopening with limited capacity. Concert goers are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. This will help us avoid disappointing and turning attendees away at the door. To get tickets, email dccc@defiancearts.org or call 419-784-3401.
Kyshona Armstrong has always lent her voice and music to those who feel they have been silenced or forgotten. She began her career as a musical therapist writing her first songs with her patients — the students and inmates under her care. She soon found the need to find her own voice and write independently which led her to Nashville.
She has learned to balance her music career with her passion to heal. There is a common thread of empowerment, overcoming adversity, and finding hope in her work. Her music blends roots, rock, R&B, and folk with lyrical prowess. This is apparent in her newly released album Listen. NPR’s Music World Cafe calls Kyshona, “One of the most compassionate and uplifting young voices in Nashville today.”
Bands & More is brought to you by the Defiance Community Cultural Council. Series sponsors are The Hubbard Company and State Bank. The event sponsor for this concert is First Insurance Group.
DCCC will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation. As guidelines are changing almost weekly, it will post updates on upcoming events through its website, Facebook (facebook.com/defiancearts), and upcoming events newsletter. You can sign up for the newsletter on the DCCC website.
