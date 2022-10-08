WAUSEON — Wauseon school district officials addressed the city council here on Monday evening regarding school district and city relations.
Superintendent Troy Armstrong of the Wauseon Exempted Village School District began by introducing the school district’s new treasurer, John Kahmann. Kahmann then expressed his gratitude for being in Wauseon.
When asked by Council Member Sarah Heising if he had any goals, Kahmann said that the school board and multiple people had put together a plan to turn around the school district financially. Kahmann said that his focus remains the execution of that plan in order to get the school on more solid ground.
Armstrong took the opportunity with city council to say publicly that the two entities — Wauseon school board and the City of Wauseon — support one another. Both he and Mayor Kathy Huner gave examples of this mutual support.
“It’s okay to agree to disagree, but we should always try to move forward for the kids and the citizens,” said Huner.
Also at the meeting Chief Phil Kessler of the Wauseon Fire Department said that October is Fire Prevention Month. During the month the fire department will participate in events at Pettisville Schools and New Horizons. Additionally, donuts and cider will be served after Trick or Treat.
Updates on the Burnell Street project were reported by Director of Public Service Keith Torbet. He said that it will be wrapping up soon along with the Washington Street water line. He also said that Scott Smith is repairing the City Star that sits at the end of Fulton Street as well as updating the candles. A few years ago the star, which is lit around Christmas, was struck and damaged by a vehicle.
The sidewalks along Shoop Avenue are progressing and should be connected to Dollar General by the end of the year. Torbet added that the Depot Street parking lot is done and needs to be striped.
Jamie Giguere, director of the city’s finances, reported that she is working on the 2023 budget and would be distributing worksheets to the department heads. Those worksheets must be returned by the end of October.
She also said that income tax is 13% higher over last year. When Council Member Shane Chamberlain asked why the increase, Giguere responded that she believes it is due to the reduction of tax credit for people working outside the city.
Heising clarified that the survey the utility committee did regarding refuse pickup was from a slice of the community, not a full community vote. She said that the survey was simply for overall feedback.
The committee decided to move forward with the $1.30 per trash tag instead of trash bins. Council voted on a related motion and this was unanimously accepted.
Finally, one new resolution received a first reading. The resolution states that the city intends to reimburse its capital fund for the Brunell Street project with proceeds of tax exempted debt of the State of Ohio.
Two other resolutions regarding budget issues received final readings and were accepted unanimously.
