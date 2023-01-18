NEY — Two persons sustained minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Defiance County County near here around noon Wednesday involving an armored bank truck.
The driver of the GardaWorld truck, Sondra Hoffman, 50, Monroe, Mich., was taken to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital with non life-threatening injuries while the truck’s guard, Thomas Hollen, 34, Perrysburg, sustained minor injuries, but was not injured, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Defiance post which is handling the crash investigation.
Coleton Toms, 28, Ney, the driver of the second vehicle — a Dodge minivan — was not injured.
According to Patrol Sgt. Jim Edwards of the Defiance post, the armored truck was westbound on Ohio 15, just west of Flickinger Road and about three miles east of Ney, when the vehicle dropped off the pavement on the right side of the roadway. Hoffman then overcorrected, causing a collision with the eastbound minivan which was sideswiped on the driver’s side, prompting airbag deployment and considerable damage to the back half of the vehicle.
That vehicle was stationed on the right shoulder of Ohio 15 while the armored truck went into a field on the north side of the state route, rolled over and came to rest on its side. It was heavily damaged.
The truck appeared to have been transporting at least a couple bags of cash and quarters.
Skid marks from the truck were evident across Ohio 15 before it entered the field while the right edge of the pavement crumbled beneath the weight of the truck after its wheels had dropped off the road. An Ohio Department of Transportation official came out and observed the pavement damage.
Hoffman will be cited for failure to control, according to Lt. Rustun Schack, commander of the Defiance post.
While the Patrol handled the crash report, assistance was provided at the scene by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Ney-Washington Township, Delaware Township and Sherwood fire departments.
