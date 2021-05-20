The Ark Learning and Arts Academy at St. Paul’s Methodist Church received a grant of $5,000 from the Defiance Area Foundation. These funds will be used for programming and supplies to upgrade and re-vamp their pre-school program. Pictured discussing the grant are, from left, Anne Murray — Defiance Area Foundation Board President, and Sue Strausbaugh — The Ark Learning and Arts Academy Redevelopment Committee Member.
