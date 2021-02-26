A multi-county effort to learn more about wages and benefits among businesses will begin next week when local economic development offices send out related surveys, later sharing the results with employers.
Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding and Williams counties are conducting the survey through their community improvement or economic development corporations, which assist new and expanding companies through tax incentives and other forms of assistance. The effort is in cooperation with county offices of OhioMeansJobs, a public-private partnership at the state level.
"Wage and compensation is a hot topic as employers compete for workers and they understand that different compensation packages mean something different to each potential employee to come work for them," stated Carla Hinkle, workforce development manager for the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation, funded almost evenly by public and private funding sources. "This survey will not only give Defiance County employers a look at this county, but it will also include the other neighboring counties as well. Employers also look at their surrounding area to see what others are doing and look at their own wage and compensation packages to stay competitive in the workforce market."
Survey results will be gathered over a period of weeks and shared with the businesses. Only participating businesses will receive the findings, according to economic development officials, with possible quarterly and semi-annual updates in the future.
The survey's purpose arose from questions raised by businesses, noted Matt Gilroy, executive director of the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation.
"As time progressed last year, we began commenting to one another that businesses were reaching out to us asking about wage information, and we began seeing interesting workforce attraction benefits that businesses began offering, like sign-on bonuses," he told The Crescent-News Thursday. "Through this discussion, we all agreed to initiate a wage and benefits survey for businesses in our area in coordination with the county OhioMeansJobs offices."
The collaborative effort is indicative of continuing cooperation among the participating counties, according to Gilroy.
"Although we compete for business development projects on a nearly daily basis, the economic development practitioners in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding and Williams counties have an excellent relationship and communicate regularly about topics in which we can collaborate," he explained. "We also work together to share ideas and benchmark off of one another. We typically collaborate on workforce attraction and workforce development types of strategies because we all share a common labor market."
Businesses that wish to participate or have additional questions can contact their respective county economic development organization at the following phone numbers: Defiance County Economic Development Office (419-784-4471), Fulton County Economic Development Corporation (419-337-9270), Henry County Community Improvement Corporation (419-592-4637), Paulding County Economic Development Inc. (419-399-8282) and Williams County Economic Development Organization (419-636-8727).
The respective email addresses are: Defiance County: chinkle@defecon.com; Fulton County: matt@fcedc-ohio.com; Henry County: awelch@henrycountyed.com; Paulding County: Director@pced.net; and Williams County: economic@wedco.info.
