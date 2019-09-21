NAPOLEON — Two area 4-H youth, Jordan Bok of Holgate and Adrianna Meyer of Swanton, were selected to participate on the Ohio Teen Leadership Council (TLC) for the upcoming year.
The Ohio Teen Leadership Council is a statewide group of 4-H teens (age 14-18) and young 4-H alumni (age 18-20) that provides a youth stakeholder perspective in the planning, implementation, and evaluation of Ohio 4-H programming. In this process, council members develop knowledge, skills, attitudes, and aspirations needed for future success. Council members share advice and recommendations to 4-H professionals in order to improve, strengthen and expand the Ohio 4-H program. Members also make recommendations regarding opportunities for Ohio 4-H teen programming. They serve as a sounding board for Ohio 4-H program direction.
Bok is a member of the Holgate Hustlers 4-H club and has been a Henry County 4-H member for nine years. This is the second year Bok will be a member of TLC and her first year on the Ohio 4-H Fashion Board. The State 4-H Fashion Board is a group of 4-H teens from across the state interested in clothing and textiles. The State 4-H Fashion Board’s purpose is to assist in conducting the State Fair 4-H Fashion Revue and 4-H clothing workshop sessions, and to promote Ohio 4-H clothing projects and programs.
Bok wanted to be a part of the Ohio TLC to meet new people and develop leadership skills. During her first year on TLC, she was able to enjoy attending the State Leadership Camp, and she spent a week at the Ohio State Fair as part of her TLC responsibilities.
They will join 47 youth representing 33 Ohio counties. Their terms run from Sept 1, 2019, until Aug. 31, 2020.
