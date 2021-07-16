This summer's wheat harvest in northwest Ohio isn't quite complete, but the results are unmistakable — this was an exceptional year for yields, although rains have delayed completion and could impact grain quality.
According to agriculture officials, yields topped 100 bushels per acre in some areas, reaching 120 bushels per acre or more in some instances. Ideal weather conditions came together to help make a strong crop possible.
"It started with excellent and early planting conditions last fall," said Eric Richer, Fulton County's OSU Extension Office educator. "We had decent snow cover in February when it got the coldest and the rest of the spring was quite mild and dry until May when grain fill occurs."
The following is a recap of harvest information provided by each area county's OSU Extension Office.
Defiance
The harvest here has not been completed, though a "large portion" has been, noted Defiance County's OSU Extension educator, Bruce Clevenger, earlier this week. But recent rain and thunderstorms have hampered the final harvest.
"Early and recent wheat yield reports continue to be good to excellent," he stated. "The overall pre-harvest yield forecast has come true with harvested yields ranging from 80-95 bushels per acre, with some fields reaching over 100 bushels per acre. The wheat has been essentially disease free without the presence of fusarium head scab and the disease toxin vomitoxin, also an accurate forecast prediction given the weather conditions in late May when the wheat was flowering."
As for wheat still in the field, this is "threatened by the rain and likely will lose grain test weight," Clevenger explained. "The 2021 wheat test weight began slightly below the standard of 60 pounds per bushel and will continue to decrease as harvest is delayed by rain."
Noting a strong straw harvest as well, Clevenger reported that some farmers have chosen to sow soybeans in their wheat fields for more revenue opportunities this fall.
"Double crop soybeans planted in early July after wheat harvest have received adequate to more than enough rain to make up for typical dry July soil conditions," Clevenger commented. "Double crop soybean yields rely heavily on summer soil moisture and a normal to late fall frost to reach yields greater than 20-25 bushels per acre. With high grain prices and a planting opportunity, it is no surprise to see more acres of double crop soybeans than normal."
Fulton
WAUSEON — The harvest in Fulton County also has been slowed by rain, with most of it beginning during the July 4 weekend, according to Richer.
"Significant rain events on July 7, 11, and 13 have slowed harvest since," he stated. "Saturday July 10th allowed for a little bit of wheat harvest, but with most of the grain coming out wetter than most would prefer."
However, where the harvest has taken place, yields have been strong.
"Early yields in our county seem to be above normal with several farmers indicating that they have hit the 100- and even the 110- or 120-bushel per acre mark," Richer reported. "This is refreshing for farmers especially after several years of slightly depressed wheat yields.
"In Fulton County this year, we will make a run at our 2016 all-time high for the county of 90.4 bushels per acre," he added. "Those farmers who have (harvested), or are planning to harvest, straw have indicated above-average straw yields as well. As of July 13, I predict we have about 15-20% of our wheat left out in the field, with well over 50% of the straw left to bale."
Henry
NAPOLEON — Yields in Henry County averaged around 85-90 bushels per acre this summer, according to Alan Leininger, program assistant for the OSU Extension Office.
"I think that anybody who grew wheat this year should be very happy with the yields and their decision to plant it," he said, noting that the harvest has been completed in Henry County. "As a whole the growers should be very excited about the outcome."
At about $6 per bushel, farmers also saw a profitable crop, noted Leininger, perhaps "better than corn and soybeans, but we'll have to wait and see."
Paulding
PAULDING — The county's wheat harvest has been "phenomenal," according to the county's OSU Extension educator, Sarah Noggle.
"The wheat harvest has been phenomenal," she stated. "The yields are great (I have had everything from 85-130 bushels per acre reported) and the moisture has been in range. The wheat did not show disease or damage as a whole. The straw crop that was baled before the rains looked beautiful also."
Putnam
OTTAWA — This county's wheat harvest has been completed, according to Beth Scheckelhoff, OSU extension educator, and with high marks.
"Yields were exceptional with most producers reporting 100 plus bushels per acre," she noted. "The highest yield I received was 110 per acre, and the lowest 70 though that was a field with no weed control and lots of competition from annual grasses."
Scheckelhoff reported "virtually no disease issues" as well while "straw is mostly baled though not all removed from fields."
She concluded that it was a "good year for wheat here in Putnam!"
Williams
BRYAN — The majority of Williams County's wheat was harvested from July 4-7, according to Stephanie Karhoff, extension educator, but rain has delayed completion and straw baling as well.
However, she too noted strong yields.
"Reported wheat yields thus far have been well above the 2020 county average of 65.5 bushels/acre," Karhoff stated. "Some reported yields have been as high as 125 bushels/acre. However, fields that were unable to be harvested due to wet weather may now be vulnerable to a number of grain-quality concerns."
