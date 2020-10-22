COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has released the September unemployment figures for all 88 Ohio counties. Among the six northwest Ohio counties, Putnam County had the lowest unemployment rate at 4%, which was second only to Holmes County (3.5%) in the entire state.
The average unemployment rate for Ohio stood at 8.4%, down from 8.9% in August. Nationally, unemployment averaged 7.9% in September. The number of unemployed nationally fell by 1 million in September to 12.6 million.
September’s unemployment figures for the remaining area counties are: Paulding County, 5.6%, tied for 11th in the state; Fulton, 6%, 16th in the state; Henry, 6.1%, tied for 17th; Defiance and Williams counties both stand at 6.2%, tied for 22nd in the state.
The highest unemployment rate in the state was Cuyahoga County (Cleveland area) at 11.2%, followed by Monroe County (eastern Ohio), 10.5%; and Trumbull County (northeast Ohio), 10.3%.
