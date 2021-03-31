The Ohio Department of Job & Family Services released the February unemployment numbers for Defiance and surrounding counties Tuesday morning, with only slight changes from January figures for most of the region.
Defiance County's unemployment rate dropped 0.1% to 5.1% in February from 5.2% in January. The largest area change was recorded in Putnam County which saw a rise in unemployment of 0.5% from 3.8% in January to 4.3% in February. Henry County was the only other area county with a rise in unemployment, going from 6.3% in January to 6.4% in February.
The remaining three counties in northwest Ohio showed a slight drop in unemployment from January. Paulding County fell 0.2% from 5% in January to 4.8% in February. Fulton and Williams counties each dropped 0.1% from January to February with Fulton dropping from 5.6% to 5.5% and Williams falling from 4.9% to 4.8%.
Unemployment fell slightly across Ohio and the nation in February. Ohio's unemployment rate fell from 5.3% in January to 5% in February, while the national rate dropped from 6.3% to 6.2% during the same period.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.