Area survey:

The Crescent-News is publishing a special section on March 27 called “Reflections of the past, Visions of the future” that looks back at the past decade of the great Defiance area and looking forward to the next decade. We would like to incorporate what the high school and college students of our region see where they would like to be in the upcoming decade and the region.
Click on the link and give us your thoughts. Go to https://crescentnews.formstack.com/forms/student_high_school_and_college_online_questions_2020?fbclid=IwAR32ZxzzXjTWb8_F_OS16N2tqfJeCJRGaWPqjit-6mBOMd-cH3QXtu6ftg8
