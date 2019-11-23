ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College and Midwest Community Federal Credit Union partnered together this week at the Archbold campus to bring area high school students some valuable information about personal finances and life skills.
Finances 101 welcomed 160 students from Stryker, Miller City-New Cleveland, Archbold, Holgate, Fountain City Christian School, Leipsic High Schools and Four County Career Center. Many homeschool students also participated in the exercises.
Finances 101 is a collaborative effort of the Northwest Ohio Credit Unions, seeking to teach high school students about the financial demands of the real world. During the event, students travel ed around a life-sized game board, with life choices taking place through a draw of the cards, a roll of the dice or a spin of the wheel.
During the learning exercises, students gained a better understanding of core financial topics such as earning a salary and paying bills/taxes, household costs, how earnings impact buying decisions, the responsibilities of adulthood, etc.
NSCC business faculty member Lisa Becher, a small business owner, applauded the partnership with Midwest Community FCU. “(Finances 101) was a great community outreach event between Midwest Community Federal Credit Union and Northwest State Community College. Northwest State was able to communicate to high school students how important a general understanding of business is and what programs we have available; students were able to learn in a fun, interactive environment at the same time whether or not they pursue higher education in the future,” Becher concluded.
NSCC President Dr. Michael Thomson noted the long-term life aspects of the event, noting “As our high school students start making crucial long term choices in their life, NSCC is committed to engaging students personally about their life choices. Too often, the short-term demands of life scream for our immediate attention. Learning to take an intentional longer term view will help our students make informed decisions that benefit them in the long term.”
Additional information on the Finances 101 program and upcoming events can be found online at http://www.finances101thegame.org/wp/.
