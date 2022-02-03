With local temps considerably colder than Wednesday and significant amounts of ice and snow fall, the following counties are under snow emergency as of 10 a.m. Thursday:
• Defiance — Level 2
• Henry — Level 2
• Paulding — Level 2
• Putnam — Level 2
• Fulton — Level 2
• Williams — Level 2
A Level 1 snow emergency means that roadways may be icy and there may be some blowing or drifting snow.
A Level 2 snow emergency means roads are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow and road crews.
A Level 3 snow emergency means roads are closed to non-emergency personnel.
