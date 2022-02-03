plowing

Local road crews have been working around the clock to clean the streets. Here, on Jefferson Avenue in Defiance, county trucks plow the streets on Thursday morning.

 Tim Reynolds/C-N Photo

With local temps considerably colder than Wednesday and significant amounts of ice and snow fall, the following counties are under snow emergency as of 10 a.m. Thursday:

• Defiance — Level 2

• Henry — Level 2

• Paulding — Level 2

• Putnam — Level 2

• Fulton — Level 2

• Williams — Level 2

A Level 1 snow emergency means that roadways may be icy and there may be some blowing or drifting snow.

A Level 2 snow emergency means roads are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow and road crews.

A Level 3 snow emergency means roads are closed to non-emergency personnel.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments