Though the medical community in northwest Ohio has not been taxed in the personal protection equipment area at this time, area seamstresses are working to help sew washable masks to donate in the event the coronvirus begins to spread.
Tammy Harr, family and consumer sciences teacher at Tinora High School, is working to unite the Tinora sewing community. To date, she has dropped off 45 homemade masks to ProMedica Defiance Regional Medical Center.
“I watched an episode of ‘Good Morning America,’ where they promoted home sewers’ sewing masks,” said Harr. “I went searching for elastic online and realized that eBay, Amazon, Walmart online and everywhere else were out of (1/8-1/4 inch) elastic. Then I connected with Cheryl Buchhop through Facebook. She met me to hand off elastic that had been donated to her.”
“Home sewers in the Tinora community have united,” stated Harr. “Cheryl Buchhop put out appeals for elastic and has gotten people to dig out supplies from their sewing cupboards. Emma Bailey, a seventh-grader at Tinora and a 4-H’er in my 4-H Club, is also sewing.
“Erin Vance, the art teacher at Tinora, has offered to help cut out fabric for me,” she explained. “Several people have called to get more information. I have heard the Evansport Sewing Group that meets at the Evansport United Methodist Church is also sewing, but they aren’t social media braggers. Kim Keber, Penny Diehl, Emily Parsons, Bonnie Boff, Ruth Schafer and Julie Burkholder are also sewing. Social media continues to buzz, with people sharing elastic and fabric.”
Harr had been feeling nervous and anxious about everything that was happening concerning the spread of the coronavirus and hearing about the shortage of PPE gear.
“We are all disappointed about things we can’t do and worried about what will be happening,” stressed Harr. “My friend works at a hospital and has been worried about their shortage of supplies, and she shares stories of how they are rationing masks and all the preparations that they are making. After starting the project, I felt better. We set up an assembly line in my basement. My husband and son were cutters and pinners. My daughter took over sewing and I ironed. I have been using my fabric, and I had plenty so that wasn’t a problem.
Harr suggested that people who want to sew can contact ProMedica or go to https://promedicahealthconnect.org/news-and-community/help-the-shortage-volunteers-needed-to-sew-fabric-face-masks/.
The contact at Mercy Defiance Hospital is Jill Fishman, who can be reached at 419-783-3373.
Harr added that JoAnn Fabric in Defiance is giving away fabric, as well as elastic (if it’s available).
She also started a Facebook group called Mask Makers. “We have been sharing elastic and tips for making masks. We have 27 ladies from around Defiance on it now,” she added.
