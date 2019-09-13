The Ohio Department of Education (ODE) released its annual report cards for schools in the state for 2018-19, with districts receiving an overall grade of A-F based on grading in six areas.
Areas that districts are graded on include: achievement, progress, gap closing, graduation rate, improving at-risk K-3 readers and prepared for success. Locally, the lowest overall grade that any district received was a C. For the second straight year, a trend for districts having a low grade in prepared for success continued, with the highest grade received being a C.
In Defiance County, Ayersville and Hicksville received an overall grade of B, with Central Local, Defiance and Northeastern Local receiving a C.
Defiance received a grade of D for achievement, D for progress and F for prepared for success, with a grade of B in gap closing, A in graduation rate and C in improving at-risk K-3 readers.
“Our score is about where we were last year, we improved in some areas, and we went down in others,” said Defiance superintendent Bob Morton about the report card data. “We just got into the data this afternoon with our district leadership team, so we’re going to examine what we can do better, and do what we need to do.
“Parents and community members send their kids to us, knowing that it’s our job to educate them,” continued Morton. “Our approach is to look at every individual we educate from a growth perspective, and do our best over the course of a year to help them grow and progress. Our long-term goal is to get each student to make significant growth, which will translate in gains. That growth means more to us than any grade on a test.”
Central Local (Fairview) superintendent Steve Arnold shared that his district’s overall grade was “a little disappointing,” however, he felt very good about the progress students in the district made.
“Each district is graded on five points, and we missed a B by .04,” said Arnold. “At the same time, I’m very happy with the A we had in progress. The components determine whether or not our students are making a year’s growth, and we are encouraged that our students with disabilities are making those gains, and that all students are making gains.”
Central Local received a grade of C for achievement, A for progress, A for gap closing, A for graduation rate, C for improving at-risk K-3 readers, and D for prepared for success.
“We know we need to continue teaching the content standards to students so that they can meet the requirements and higher,” said Arnold. “We use this data to help guide our instruction, but this is only one source of measurement on how well schools are doing. There are a lot of great things happening here that aren’t measured by a report card from ODE.”
In Henry County, Holgate received an overall grade of B, with Liberty Center, Napoleon and Patrick Henry earning a C.
Napoleon received a grade of C for achievement, D for progress and D for prepared for success, with a grade of A in gap closing, B in graduation rate and C in improving at-risk K-3 readers.
New Napoleon superintendent Erik Belcher explained now that the grade card has been released, the staff are using it to see where the district can improve.
“First and foremost, we look at the report card as a tool to see which areas we can improve, and to strengthen the areas we are doing well,” said Belcher, who spent the prior seven years as superintendent at Fayette Local Schools. “Overall I wasn’t pleased when I saw the ‘C,’ and I know the people here also expect more.
“In looking at comparable-sized districts in the area, it looks like a ‘C,’ is a common overall grade for districts our size,” continued Belcher. “While we know there are areas we can improve, I was very pleased with our A in gap closing. That is an indication of how all our students are doing, so that is very good to see. At the end of the day, we’re going to get to work on the areas where we can see the most improvement.”
In Paulding County, Antwerp received on overall grade of B, Wayne Trace a C, and Paulding a D.
Paulding received a grade of D for achievement, F for progress and D for prepared for success, with a grade of D in gap closing, A in graduation rate and NR (not recorded) in improving at-risk K-3 readers.
Ken Amstutz, Paulding superintendent, explained that there are areas where improvement is needed, and that his staff is already getting to work.
“We’re not very surprised (at the data), and one can tell we have some work to do, but like I’ve said before, these assessments remain a moving target,” said Amstutz. “It can be difficult to stay on top of this, but our district leadership team will analyze the data, see where we can do better, and get to work. At the same time, we also know some of this is out of our control.
“We have high expectations, and at the end of the day it’s all about improvement,” added Amstutz. “Like I said earlier, our staff is ready to do the work that will help our kids improve, and at the end of the day, that’s what everyone wants.”
In Fulton County, Archbold received an overall grade of B, while Pettisville and Wauseon each received a C. In Putnam County, Continental received an overall grade of B.
In a press release from the Ohio Education Association (OEA), president Scott DiMauro stated that the state report cards “continue to mislead.” The OEA urged state lawmakers to enact reforms that will end the use of arbitrary letter grades that are biased against low-income districts.
“It is past time to end the use of confusing and misleading state report cards in Ohio,” said DiMauro in the release. “We need a new report card system that is fair, informative and transparent.”
The OEA represents 123,000 teachers, faculty members and support professionals in Ohio’s public schools, colleges and universities.
To see the grades of districts from around the area and the state, go to ohio.education.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.