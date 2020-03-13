With the announcement Thursday by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine that all schools in Ohio will be on extended spring break for three weeks starting Monday to help stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), area school administrators are working to implement plans to continue to educate their students.
During his press conference Thursday, DeWine said about the school closings: “Each school will determine access to the building after that (the three weeks ending April 3).”
The governor’s order encompasses all public, community and private K-12 schools. It does not apply to Ohio’s childcare system, such as daycare centers and home-based childcare providers.
In Defiance, superintendent Bob Morton of Defiance City Schools (DCS) stated he was in favor of DeWine closing schools to help stop the spread of the virus.
“We’re in unprecedented times,” said Morton. “Much like ODH (Ohio Department of Health) director (Amy) Acton said, this is a once in a 50-year event. I think what the leadership in our state is doing, they’re taking a progressive, proactive stance to mitigate the spread of this.
“While it may be uncomfortable or inconvenient, it is necessary and I think we all realize that,” continued Morton. “When the governor was asking schools to prepare for an extended school closure, he meant what he said.”
Morton shared starting last Friday, the administrative team at DCS met to begin preparations for a long closure, which includes plans to deliver alternative education via technology. On Monday, the team met to discuss how to move forward with those plans.
On Tuesday, the team met to finalize plans and come up with an outline for what needed to take place, before principals met with teachers and staff to share the plan how to deliver education.
On Thursday, the students at the secondary level were asked to take as many learning materials home as they could, and today, students will be tasked with making sure they have what they need so they can continue to learn from home when the plan is implemented.
“We are going to close our campus effective Monday, meaning all school facilities will be closed,” said Morton. “Only essential staff will report, and all school activities are postponed until further notice. We do have spring break scheduled the week of March 23-27, and we will adhere to it.”
Morton added that over the course of the next 72 hours, the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) is working to develop guidelines for schools, that in addition to education, also meet the needs for students who need assistance with meals while out of school.
“In the next week to 10 days, you’ll see a constant stream of communication flowing,” said Morton. “We have a plan in place, I hope we can deliver it to all our students, but we’re waiting for ODE to tell us when we can do it. We ask for patience until we know.
“There are going to be many questions, and again, we ask for patience because we don’t have all the answers right now,” added Morton.
Shellie Kosmerchock, principal of St. John Lutheran School in Defiance, shared that all 130 students at the parochial school and Tiger’s Den will be affected as well, due to the closure.
She noted that all of the parents were scheduled to be contacted through the FastCheck messaging system announcing that the school would be closed through April 3.
Kosmerchock pointed out that the custodial staff “would be going through every room to disinfect them. They will definitely have to deep clean.”
Meanwhile, the following announcement from Holy Cross Catholic School (HCCS) principal Rose Reinhart was sent to parents of students:
“At HCCS, teachers are preparing the implementation of meaningful, substantive, and age-appropriate home-study materials to engage students in the learning process during the extended closure. Offsite learning experiences for your children are currently being developed by our HCCS staff. Please be assured that we are taking into consideration how material can be distributed, how students will be held accountable, and opportunities for students to ask questions, if necessary.”
On Thursday afternoon, a message from Paulding Exempted Village Schools superintendent Ken Amstutz was sent to parents who signed up for the school’s alert system. In his message, Amstutz said: “We are in the process of formulating educational plans, and that a teacher will contact you with more details in the near future.”
In Henry County, plans were being made by Holgate Local School administrators.
“We’re in unchartered territory with the impact of this virus and this type of school closure,” said superintendent Kelly Meyers. “We will continue to work closely with our health department and all state officials/agencies on next steps. Holgate students will be done with classes (today). Our staff will report on Monday for a professional development day to make plans for when students return, and finish any tasks before the closure.
“Our custodial staff will do some additional disinfecting on Monday before the closure,” she added. “Bus drivers will be asked to do some additional disinfecting as well, beyond what was already done this week. We will continue to update our students, staff and community as more information comes out. We will provide a list of instructional resources on our website for students/parents to utilize at home during the break.
“We’re hoping that all of the our school community can stay safe and healthy, and utilize good judgment during this challenging time,” stressed Meyers. “We need to do whatever we can to minimize the spread of the virus by practicing social distancing and good hygiene, hopefully slowing down the rate of infected individuals, and to not overburden our health care system.”
Paolo DeMaria, the state superintendent of public instruction, weighed in on the governor’s announcement.
“Gov. DeWine has taken an extraordinary step today to protect the health and safety of Ohio’s residents, students and educators,” said DeMaria. “We appreciate the cooperation we’ve received from schools across the state during this time and their focused activity to be ready for this reality. We anticipate continued cooperation as we transition to this period of suspended in-person activity as seamlessly as possible. We are especially grateful to schools that have proactively developed plans to keep learning going even if school buildings aren’t open. There is a lot of momentum in Ohio’s schools right now and we would hate to see that momentum stalled, although we understand that today’s announcement does mean there will be disruptions.
“We want to thank students, staff, families and caregivers who will need to exercise a great deal of flexibility in the coming weeks,” she added. “We know this action causes disruption to established routines and expectations, but it was a necessary step to slow the spread of the outbreak. We understand there are many questions. This is uncharted territory that we all are navigating together.”
