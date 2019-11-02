Three days from now, voters who’ve not cast their ballots at their respective county boards of election during the early voting period can do so at election polling stations throughout the Defiance six-county area.
In the meantime, county boards of elections are preparing poll workers and polling stations.
The following is a list of polling stations by county in the main areas of Crescent-News circulation:
Defiance
In 2018, Defiance County reduced the number of its polling stations from 15 to eight to provide more ADA accessibility and reduce poll workers and equipment. The number of precincts stayed the same at 33.
Precincts and their polling locations:
• Defiance 1-C, 2-A, 2-C, 2-D, Defiance Township A — Elks Lodge, 1760 Jefferson Ave.
• Defiance 1-E, 1-H, 4-A, Defiance Township B — First Baptist Church, 1399 S. Jefferson Ave.
• Defiance 3-B, 3-C, 3-D — Defiance County Senior Center, 140 E. Broadway Ave.
• Defiance 4-C, 4-D, Highland Township A and B, South Richland Township — Family Christian Center, 1832 E. Second St.
• Adams Township, Noble Township A and B, North Richland Township, Tiffin Township — Poplar Ridge Church, 06970 Domersville Road
• Delaware Township, Mark Township, Sherwood Village — Crystal Foundation Auditorium, 101 Spiritualist Drive, Sherwood
• Farmer Township, Ney Village, Washington Township — Sonrise Community Church, 14089 Ohio 249, Ney
• Hicksville Township‚ Milford Township, Hicksville Village A, B and C — Empower Church of Hicksville, 09228 Hicksville-Edgerton Road, Hicksville
Fulton
The county has 29 precincts and 17 polling stations.
Precincts and their polling locations in certain C-N coverage areas:
• Archbold One, Two and Three, German Township — Archbold Knights of Columbus, 700 Lutz St., Archbold
• Pettisville — Pettisville Park Pavilion, 18405 County Road DE, Pettisville
• Wauseon One, Two — Crossroads Evangelical Church, 845 E. Leggett St., Wauseon
• Wauseon Three, Four and Five — St. Caspar Parish Life Center, 1205 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon
Henry
The county has 23 precincts and 13 polling locations.
Precincts and their polling locations:
• Napoleon 1, 2 and 4 — VFW Post 8218, 1008 N. Perry St., Napoleon
• Napoleon 3 and 6, Napoleon Township (precinct 17) — American Legion Post 300, 500 Glenwood Ave., Napoleon
• Napoleon 5 — Church of the Nazarene, 630 Appian Ave., Napoleon
• Deshler Village, Bartlow Township — Immanuel Lutheran Church, 220 W. Elm St., Deshler
• McClure Village/Damascus Township — McClure United Methodist Church, 430 East St., McClure
• Florida Village/Flatrock Township — Flatrock Township Hall, I-083 County Road 16, Holgate
• Freedom Township, Napoleon Township (precinct 18) and Ridgeville Township — Ridgeville Legion, S-031 County Road 29, Ridgeville Corners
• Harrison Township — Sharon Methodist Church, 09016 County Road P, Napoleon
• Liberty Center Village, Liberty Township and Washington Township — Liberty-Washington Township Fire Department, T-315 County Road 8, Liberty Center
• Hamler Village/Marion Township — Hamler-Marion Township Fire Department, 513 Edgerton St., Hamler
• Malinta Village/Monroe Township — Malinta-Monroe Township Fire Department, 8-865 County Road K2, Malinta
• Holgate Village, New Bavaria Village/Pleasant Township — St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 710 Joe E. Brown Ave., Holgate
• Richfield Township — The Ridge Project, J-169 Ohio 65, McClure
Paulding
The county has 16 precincts and seven polling locations.
Precincts and their polling stations:
• Auglaize Township — Auglaize Township Fire Department, 21050 Ohio 637, Defiance
• Benton Township (Payne Village) and Harrison Township (Payne Village) — Payne American Legion Hall, 229 N. Main St., Payne
• Blue Creek Township (Haviland and Scott villages), Latty Township/Grover Hill and Washington Township — Wayne Trace High School (junior high gym), 04915 U.S. 127, Haviland
• Brown Township (Oakwood and Melrose villages) — Oakwood Fire Department, 201 N. Sixth St., Oakwood
• Carryall Township, Antwerp Village and Crane Township — Divine Mercy Fellowship Hall, 303 W. Daggett St., Antwerp
• Jackson Township/Broughton Village — Jackson Township House, 09992 County Road 131, Paulding
• Emerald Township, Paulding Township/Latty Village, Paulding Village 1, Paulding Village 2 and Paulding Village 3 — Paulding County Extension (at county fairgrounds), 503 Fairground Drive, Paulding
Putnam
Earlier this year, Putnam County reduced the number of its polling stations from 18 to 12. The county has 25 precincts.
A group of residents from Blanchard and Sugar Creek townships circulated petitions in opposition to the changes, but they were enacted to improve efficiency and provide better ADA accessibility, according to the board of elections.
Precincts and their polling locations in certain C-N coverage areas:
• Liberty and Palmer townships — St. Nicholas Center, 208 E. Main St., Miller City
• Monroe Township/Continental Village — Continental Fire Department, 102 E. Elm St., Continental
• Perry Township — St. Barbara’s Parish Hall, 160 Main St., Cloverdale
Williams
The county has 26 precincts and 15 polling locations.
Precincts and their polling locations in certain C-N coverage areas:
• Bryan A-Ward 1, B-Ward 2 — Nazarene Church, 321 Townline Road, Bryan
• Bryan C-Ward 3, D-Ward 3 — Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center St., Bryan
• Bryan E-Ward 4, F-Ward 4 — First Lutheran Church, 210 N. Cherry St., Bryan
• Stryker Village, Springfield Township — Springfield Township shelter house, 206 N. Defiance St., Stryker
