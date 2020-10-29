Carousel - Election logo

Five days from now, voters who’ve not cast their ballots yet can do so at election polling stations throughout the Defiance six-county area.

Social distancing measures, taking into account the coronavirus situation, will be in place.

The following is a list of polling stations by county in the main areas of Crescent-News circulation:

Defiance County

Defiance County has 33 precincts and eight polling stations.

Precincts and their polling locations:

• Defiance 1-C, 2-A, 2-C, 2-D, Defiance Township A — Elks Lodge, 1760 Jefferson Ave.

• Defiance 1-E, 1-H, 4-A, Defiance Township B — First Baptist Church, 1399 S. Jefferson Ave.

• Defiance 3-B, 3-C, 3-D — Defiance County Senior Center, 140 E. Broadway Ave.

• Defiance 4-C, 4-D, Highland Township A and B, South Richland — Family Christian Center, 1832 E. Second St.

• Adams Township, Noble Township A and B, North Richland, Tiffin Township — Poplar Ridge Church, 06970 Domersville Road

• Delaware Township, Mark Township, Sherwood Village — Crystal Foundation Auditorium, 101 Spiritualist Drive, Sherwood

• Farmer Township, Ney Village, Washington Township — Sonrise Community Church, 14089 Ohio 249, Ney

• Hicksville Township‚ Milford Township, Hicksville Village A, B and C — Empower Church of Hicksville, 09228 Hicksville-Edgerton Road, Hicksville

Fulton County

The county has 29 precincts and 17 polling stations.

Precincts and their polling locations in certain Crescent-News coverage areas:

• Archbold One, Two and Three, German Township — Archbold Knights of Columbus, 700 Lutz St., Archbold

• Pettisville — Pettisville Park Pavilion, 18405 County Road DE, Pettisville

• Wauseon One, Wauseon Two, Clinton East — Crossroads Evangelical Church, 845 E. Leggett St., Wauseon

• Wauseon Three, Four and Five — St. Caspar Parish Life Center, 1205 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon

Henry County

The county has 23 precincts and 13 polling locations.

Precincts and their polling locations:

• Napoleon 1, 2 and 4 — VFW Post 8218, 1008 N. Perry St., Napoleon

• Napoleon 3 and 6, Napoleon Township (precinct 17) — American Legion Post 300, 500 Glenwood Ave., Napoleon

• Napoleon 5 — Church of the Nazarene, 630 Appian Ave., Napoleon

• Deshler Village, Bartlow Township — Immanuel Lutheran Church, 220 W. Elm St., Deshler

• McClure Village/Damascus Township — McClure United Methodist Church, 430 East St., McClure

• Florida Village/Flatrock Township — Flatrock Township Hall, I-083 County Road 16, Holgate

• Freedom Township, Napoleon Township (precinct 18) and Ridgeville Township — Ridgeville Legion, S-031 County Road 19, Ridgeville Corners

• Harrison Township — Sharon Methodist Church, 09016 County Road P, Napoleon

• Liberty Center Village, Liberty Township and Washington Township — Liberty-Washington Township Fire Department, T-315 County Road 8, Liberty Center

• Hamler Village/Marion Township — Hamler-Marion Township Fire Department, 513 Edgerton St., Hamler

• Malinta Village/Monroe Township — Malinta-Monroe Township Fire Department, 8-865 County Road K2, Malinta

• Holgate Village, New Bavaria Village/Pleasant Township — St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 710 Joe E. Brown Ave., Holgate

• Richfield Township — The Ridge Project, J-169 Ohio 65, McClure

Paulding County

The county has 16 precincts and seven polling locations.

Precincts and their polling stations:

• Auglaize Township — Auglaize Township Fire Department, 21050 Ohio 637, Defiance

• Benton Township (Payne Village) and Harrison Township (Payne Village) — Payne American Legion Hall, 229 N. Main St., Payne

• Blue Creek Township (Haviland and Scott villages), Latty Township/Grover Hill and Washington Township — Wayne Trace High School (junior high gym), 04915 U.S. 127, Haviland

• Brown Township (Oakwood and Melrose villages) — Oakwood Fire Department, 201 N. Sixth St., Oakwood

• Carryall Township, Antwerp Village and Crane Township — Divine Mercy Fellowship Hall, 303 W. Daggett St., Antwerp

• Jackson Township/Broughton Village — Jackson Township House, 09992 County Road 131, Paulding

• Emerald Township, Paulding Township/Latty Village, Paulding Village 1, Paulding Village 2 and Paulding Village 3 — Paulding County Extension (at county fairgrounds), 503 Fairground Drive, Paulding

Putnam County

The county has 25 precincts and 12 polling stations.

Precincts and their polling locations in certain Crescent-News coverage areas:

• Liberty and Palmer townships — St. Nicholas Center, 208 E. Main St., Miller City

• Monroe Township/Continental Village — Continental Fire Department, 102 E. Elm St., Continental

• Perry Township — St. Barbara’s Parish Hall, 160 Main St., Cloverdale

Williams County

The county has 26 precincts and 15 polling locations.

Precincts and their polling locations in certain Crescent-News coverage areas:

• Bryan A-Ward 1, B-Ward 2 — Nazarene Church, 321 Townline Road, Bryan

• Bryan C-Ward 3, D-Ward 3 — Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center St., Bryan

• Bryan E-Ward 4, F-Ward 4 — First Lutheran Church, 210 N. Cherry St., Bryan

• Center North and Center South — Center Township Hall, 4266 County Road 12, Bryan

• St. Joseph Township — Edgerton Village Office, 324 N. Michigan Ave., Edgerton

• Stryker Village, Springfield Township — Springfield Township shelter house, 206 N. Defiance St., Stryker

Load comments