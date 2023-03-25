Area police reports---
State patrol
Monday, 12:54 p.m., at Hagy and Harris roads in Defiance County's Highland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Urban Pahl, 76, 924 Wayne Ave., failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a southbound traveling vehicle driven by Dennis Zeller, 75, Glandorf, on the passenger side. Pahl went off the east side of the roadway. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage. Pahl was charged with failure to yield. Zeller had suspected minor injuries, but was not transported.
Tuesday, 7:10 a.m., on Ohio 66 in Paulding County's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Corbin Voirol, 19, Continental, went out of control on a curve, crossing the center line, going off the south side of the road and striking an oncoming southbound vehicle driven by Scott Buss, 42, Fort Jennings, head-on. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage. Voirol was taken by Grover Hill EMS to Van Wert Health, Van Wert, for suspected serious injuries. Buss had suspected minor injuries, but was not transported.
Wednesday, 9:59 a.m. on Defiance County's Powers Road, an eastbound vehicle driven by Ezekiel Velasquez, 18, 112 East St., sustained minor damage after striking an embankment. He was charged with operating a vehicle without reasonable control.
Wednesday, 3:35 p.m., on Paulding County Road 126, a westbound vehicle driven by Walter Gawronski, 65, Paulding, went off the side of the road and struck a stop sign, trailer and utility pole. He was charged with operating a vehicle without reasonable control.
Thursday, 10:16 a.m., on U.S. 127 in Paulding County's Latty Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Isaac Reeb, 18, Paulding, sustained disabling damage after it struck another northbound vehicle in the rear driven by Patrick Hogan, 45, Jackson, Mich. Hogan's vehicle sustained functional damage.
Thursday, 8:05 p.m. on Ohio 15 a southbound Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio bus driven by Ben Geren, 50, Stryker, struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff---
Wednesday, 4:04 p.m. on Ohio 2, a westbound vehicle driven by Zoe Appel, 18, Edgerton, swerved off the roadway and struck a mailbox. Her vehicle sustained minor damage and she was charged with operating a vehicle without reasonable control.
Defiance police---
Monday, 6:50 a.m., on Ottawa Avenue near Greenbriar Lane, a southbound vehicle driven by Andrew Velasquez, 29, 200 East St., struck a deer, causing functional damage.
Thursday, at 955 North Clinton St., Jayden Northrup, 18, 218 Corwin St., was charged with theft.
Thursday, at 7526 Ohio 18, Hicksville, Shamar Midgett, 23, Hicksville, was charged with domestic violence and disorderly conduct and taken to CCNO. Edith Moore, 61, Hicksville, was also charged with disorderly conduct.
Napoleon police---
Sunday, 12:13 a.m., on U.S. 24 near milepost 40, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jonathan Snyder, 47, Malinta, veered off the north side of the roadway for a reported mechanical failure. The vehicle entered the grass median, struck a guardrail and rolled onto the passenger side, sustaining disabling damage. Snyder had to be extracted from the vehicle, but sustained no apparent injuries.
Wauseon police---
Monday, 12:28 p.m. on Shoop Avenue, a northbound vehicle driven by Nicholas Laske, 48, Kalamazoo, Mich., sustained major damage after it struck a vehicle in the rear driven by Aaron Wyse, 29, Archbold, causing functional damage. After Laske hit Wyse, Laske sideswiped Wyse and Laske struck another vehicle that was driven by Douglas Myers, 58, Wauseon, in the rear, causing minor damage.
Monday, 12:48 p.m. on Wauseon's Monroe Street, southbound vehicle driven by Debra Gugle, 68, Morenci, Mich., failed to stop at a stop sign and struck an eastbound vehicle driving on east Oak Street driven by Dora Orellana, 60, Wauseon. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage, and Gugle was charged with a stop sign violation.
Paulding Sheriff---
Monday, 9 p.m., on Ohio 111, near Road 198, a southbound vehicle driven by Delethia Shellenbarger, 34, 21562 Road 10, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 9:58 p.m., on Road 143, north of Ohio 111, a southbound vehicle driven by Darby Carnahan, 24, Oakwood, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 7:30 a.m., on County Road 115 at U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Edward Booher, 72, Oakwood, sustained disabling damage when it struck a stopped vehicle in the rear driven by Tina Foltz, 53, Paulding. Foltz's vehicle sustained functional damage.
Tuesday, 7:32 a.m., in Paulding County's U.S. 127 in Crane Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Andrew Kolb, 43, Sherwood, was stopped in the roadway with flashers on to pick up trash when another southbound vehicle driven by Jessica Luty, 36, Paulding, struck the rear of Kolb's, car causing minor damage. A passenger in Kolb's vehicle, Margaux Luty, 10, Paulding, was taken by Paulding EMS to Paulding County Hospital for possible injury. Jessica was charged with speed and assured clear distance.
Wednesday, 11:43 a.m., on County Road 133 near Ohio 111 in Paulding County's Emerald Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Waldean Webber, 53, Bryan, was struck by a deer, causing functional damage.
Wednesday, 10:40 p.m., on County Road 171 in Paulding County's Auglaize Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by James Mansfield, 22, 1541 Terrawenda Drive, went off the east side of the roadway and and struck a pole. Mansfield was cited for failure to control.
Thursday, 7:11 a.m., on Ohio 500, near State Line Road in Paulding County's Benton Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Amanda Gerardot, 36, Payne, was struck by a deer, causing functional damage.
Fire---
Defiance
Thursday, 9:03 a.m., firefighters were called to 824 Lincoln Drive for a toaster fire that ignited a cabinet. The fire was out upon arrival, but firefighters ventilated smoke from the home.
