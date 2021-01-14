PAULDING — A northwest Ohio man was treated at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital Wednesday evening for an accidental gunshot wound.

According to Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers, a 22-year-old male reportedly was cleaning a gun when it discharged. Landers added that the man’s father drove him to the hospital in Defiance for treatment.

Once in Defiance County, a local sheriff’s deputy reportedly intercepted the vehicle and led them to the emergency room at approximately 6:15 p.m. The man was shot in the leg, according to police radio traffic.

No information on the man’s name or residence was available from Landers.

