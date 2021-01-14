PAULDING — A northwest Ohio man was treated at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital Wednesday evening for an accidental gunshot wound.
According to Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers, a 22-year-old male reportedly was cleaning a gun when it discharged. Landers added that the man’s father drove him to the hospital in Defiance for treatment.
Once in Defiance County, a local sheriff’s deputy reportedly intercepted the vehicle and led them to the emergency room at approximately 6:15 p.m. The man was shot in the leg, according to police radio traffic.
No information on the man’s name or residence was available from Landers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.