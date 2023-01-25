A jury deliberated more than two hours Tuesday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court before finding a Defiance area man not guilty of six charges, including three felonies, from a domestic incident more than a year ago.
Charles Harris III, 28, 24840 Mekus Road, was found not guilty of kidnapping, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; and three counts of endangering children, each a first-degree misdemeanor.
He had been held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio since his arrest in December 2021, bond having been set at $500,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
The charges allege that on Dec. 7, 2021 during a domestic incident he assaulted and threatened his wife, Tabitha, at their residence while three children were present in their home at 24840 Mekus Road.
In his opening statement, Assistant Defiance County Prosecutor Steve Furnas told the jury Monday that the defendant had been arguing with his wife via text message, and she feared he might be drunk after attending a Christmas party.
When he arrived home, he had been locked out of the home by Tabitha, but entered through a window after unsuccessfully trying to kick in the front door. He also allegedly kicked in a bedroom door before chasing after his wife and tackling her three times, dragging her to his car, threatening to kill her and throwing a brick at her, according to Furnas.
A sheriff’s deputy who investigated the case, while testifying to the damage to the home, said he saw the couple together when he arrived shortly after responding to a 911 call.
While conceding that there had been an argument between the couple on Dec. 7, 2021, Harris’ attorney, Elizabeth Smith of Kalida, had argued in her opening statement that Tabitha Harris made up the story. She characterized this as a “desperate” attempt to position herself for a child custody battle, noting that the jury would “hear a story wherein Tabitha is actually the aggressor” and “she had to create a story that fit in order to get Mr. Harris out of his house.”
Tabitha Harris subsequently filed a divorce action against Charles Harris in May. A final hearing is scheduled next month in common pleas court.
Furnas told The Crescent-News Tuesday that while he acknowledged that “the jury wasn’t satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt,” his office was disappointed with the verdict, “especially for the young lady in the case. She has been dealing with a very difficult situation.”
