COLUMBUS — Local legislators helping decide reforms to a state school voucher program have different views on its provisions, but agree with the need to maintain school choice.
The EdChoice program — in place for some 14 years — has been at the forefront of recent Ohio General Assembly deliberations as state legislators debate its reform.
The program provides private-school vouchers for students based on their public schools’ educational performance and kids’ household income.
One metric used for evaluating which students qualify is the state’s performance score cards, issued annually to each public school district. The most recent scores would have increased the number of “under-performing” public school buildings from 517 to 1,227.
As such, the number of qualifying students would have risen considerably along with the program’s cost. But some legislators believe the rating system is unfair because it involves schools which they believe are not “under-performing.”
Therefore, legislators set about in recent weeks to reform the program.
However, the Ohio House and Senate were unable to reach agreement on prospective reforms last week before a Feb. 1 voucher application deadline passed. So, last week they pushed the deadline back to April 1 as the debate continued, allocating $10 million more for now to ensure that newly-eligible recipients are funded.
And on Wednesday, the House voted, 88-7, to scrap the old program incorporating “under-performing” schools and replace it with a new one (the Buckeye Opportunity Scholarship program) based on students’ household income. The base qualifying income amount would be 250% of the federal poverty level — or $65,500 for a family of four — with priority given to students from the poorest families.
The Ohio Senate will take a look at the legislation next week.
Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance reiterated Thursday his support for school choice, but his concern — shared by other legislators and public school administrators — is that the increase in “under-performing” schools would increase the amount of money lost by public schools because the cash would go with the student, and the state would not make districts whole for the monetary loss. And some of those schools are “doing a fine job,” he noted.
“We know it’s not working as intended,” said Riedel of the existing program. “It’s not fair to public schools. There’s a lot of good schools. It all goes back to the state report card.”
Riedel wanted to see the income guideline for qualifying students increased from 200% of the federal poverty level to 300%, but can live with 250%. Ohio 81st House District Rep. Jim Hoops of Napoleon said this week he wanted the qualifying level for students to be topped at 200% of the federal poverty guideline.
But, like Riedel, he believes the state report cards process needs to be examined.
“We’re going to have to look at the grade cards — the testing,” said Hoops, noting that the program as it stands has led to a lot of “fingerpointing” between public and private schools.
The public schools, he added, “don’t mind competition as long as it’s on the level playing field.”
Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon supports raising the qualifying income threshold to 300%. This amounts to $77,250 for a family of four.
“We should have an income-based program because I do feel, regardless of where you live in Ohio, there should be a program for you if are in a family that likely cannot afford to send their kids to a private school,” he said.
But McColley would like to preserve the “under-performing” schools provision in some manner.
“If we eliminate the performance-based voucher program altogether, many families’ only option will be to move or send their children to a failing school,” said McColley. “And that’s not right.”
