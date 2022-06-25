A number of area counties are now part a federal economic district that may provide more grant dollar opportunities for them.
Maumee Valley Planning Organization — which helps administer and organize grant-funded infrastructure projects in five local counties (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding and Williams) and is headquartered on Defiance’s East Second Street — will be involved in presiding over the area’s first federal “economic development district.”
Ellen Heinz, a representative of the Economic Development Administration (EDA) in Chicago — a division of the U.S. Department of Commerce — met with MVPO officials and Defiance County Community Improvement Executive Director Erika Willitzer Thursday afternoon in Defiance to talk about the designation.
“You look at a map online and this whole part of Ohio is white because there are no districts where all around us the other states have districts all over,” said MVPO’s Will Burns. “Ohio, I think, has a pretty small number compared to the other states.”
Burns’ point can be examined at this website — eda.gov/img/pages/edd/EDD-Map.png — which shows about two-thirds of Ohio without an economic development district along with a good share of central Indiana. But the empty areas of those states stick out when compared to others.
Texas, Oklahoma, Kentucky and West Virginia, for example, are among those states completely covered with federal EDDs while many others are almost entirely filled.
“We’re very excited to have Maumee Valley as part of the EDA/EDD family,” said Heinz. “We greatly value all of our economic development districts, and it’s exciting to have a new one in Ohio.”
The designation was the result of an application process that MVPO undertook through the federal EDA office. So what will such a designation mean for the area?
“... there’s certain things becoming a district can provide (such as) some different avenues for funding,” said Burns. “It also can provide some planning dollars to help us continually maintain and update our comprehensive economic development strategy (CEDS).”
He and Willitzer noted that MVPO must have a CEDS to seek additional federal grants.
“... you have to have that plan in place to go after some of these grants,” said Willitzer.
Added Burns: “If you don’t have a comprehensive economic development strategy basically you can’t get any funding from EDA.”
An example of a project might be road or street improvements that would bolster or promote business and industry development.
“It can even be a partnership between the counties of a project,” said Willitzer.
“It can be transportation, basically public infrastructure or facilities,” Burns noted. “EDA doesn’t provide funding directly to a company.”
Following the above discussions, Heinz and the local officials planned to tour some of the ongoing economic development projects around the Defiance area.
