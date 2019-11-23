• Region
Food drive:
Four County Career Center students, headed by the Skills USA Leadership team, united in a school-wide effort and collected more than 6,500 servings of non-perishable food items for the annual Neighbors In Need campaign sponsored by 105.7 The Bull. All career & technical programs at the career center participated in the Join the Stampede”campaign.
