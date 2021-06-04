Ohio's county fair season gets started this month with the return of schedules and events as they were before the coronavirus situation chopped them down severely in 2020.
It all begins in Paulding County where the first county fair in the state is set for June 12-19. Putnam County's will follow two days later (see below).
Much of the Paulding County Fair in Paulding will actually occur from June 14-19, but the first event is on Saturday, June 12 with the demolition derby.
According to the fair board's president, Dan Howell, a memorial service also will be held at 4 p.m. on June 13 for Lonnie Miller, who passed away in 2020 and had been a board member for 46 years.
"He did quite a bit for the fair before he passed away," said Howell.
Additionally on Sunday a kickball tournament, games and a cookout will be held for kids in 4-H, the Boy Scouts, FFA and Girl Scouts.
"This is the first year we've done this for the kids," Howell said, adding that the idea is "to make up for what we couldn't do" for them last year.
As for the fair generally, he told The Crescent-News Thursday afternoon that "everything's on target and the junior fair is all ready to go. The senior fair is finishing up some last minute things."
Electrical work on the new grandstand has been completed, he said. This will leave fairgoers with a refurbished grandstand when the fair opens for the demolition derby next Saturday.
"They just turned on the power," Howell said Thursday. "Everything is a go."
All area counties are planning to hold a fair as in the past, which is a big change from 2020 when most were reduced to a junior fair for 4-H participants due to the coronavirus situation.
This year's fairs won't have restrictions on crowd sizes, but participants will be asked to observe common-sense measures where illnesses are concerned.
The following is a brief overview of each of the other local counties' fair intentions this year:
Defiance County
The annual fair at the county fairgrounds in Hicksville is scheduled for Aug. 21-28, and things are moving full steam ahead according to Jerry Sanders, the county fair board's president.
In fact, Saturday is tag-in day for 4-H kids who must make a commitment to the number of animals they'll be taking to the junior fair.
"Last year we didn't know what was going to happen," recalled Sanders. "We did all this virtually. We're moving forward, so it's going to happen."
This also includes camping at the fairgrounds' 200 sites. Sanders said by fair week the board's electrical upgrade there should be complete.
Speaking generally about the fair, he said it's "business as usual."
Like many Ohio county fair boards, Defiance County's received $50,000 from the state last year to offset losses related to full-fair cancellation. Sanders also made mention of the $20,000 county commissioners presented to the fair board to help offset coronavirus-related impacts.
"That helped a bunch," he said. "That was greatly appreciated."
Fulton County
WAUSEON — With a reputation as one of Ohio's best fairs, Fulton County is moving ahead as well and will continue with its slate of accomplished musical performers.
The fair is set for Sept. 3-9 with Grandfunk Railroad, Little River Band and rising country singer Jake Owen topping the list of entertainers.
Fulton County's fair board president, Dennis Wyse, commented in a recent press release that "we're just excited to be moving forward."
Henry County
NAPOLEON — Henry County's fair is scheduled for Aug. 12-19 in Napoleon, and should be on track for the same type of event that had been planned in 2019.
"We're just looking forward to getting back to normal and seeing everyone there," said Josh Rettig, the county fair board's president.
He said the same entertainment — country singer/songwriter Hardy — that had been booked for 2019 will perform this year.
Similar to other counties, Henry County received $50,000 from the state last year due to the full fair's cancellation. This money was used to improve the south merchants building with a a new roof and other upgrades, according to Rettig.
Putnam County
OTTAWA — This county's fair is third on the schedule among Ohio's 88 counties this year (along with Harrison County in eastern Ohio), and will be held here from June 21-26.
"We're getting geared up and ready to go," said Nate Meyer, the county's fair board president. "It's good to get back to normal."
Putnam County was one of the few to have a fair last year, although it was very limited in nature. This was before state health guidelines had become more stringent.
The demolition derby and truck/tractor pulls were held, but played to only about a half full grandstand, noted Meyer.
"Normally, you have a hard time finding a seat" for the demo derby, he said.
Things are expected to be back to normal this year, Meyer indicated. But he said a lot of hand sanitizer will be available around the fairgrounds while signs will promote social distancing and encourage people who aren't feeling well to stay home.
The fair won't include a band on Saturday night this year, Meyer said, but it will have a beer tasting event throughout the day and evening. This will feature products made by local breweries, he noted.
Last year, the limited Putnam County Fair waived the admission charge, but this will be restored this year due to the return of full fair features. The cost is $7 per person each day or $30 for an all-week pass.
Williams County
MONTPELIER — The last of the area's county fairs is scheduled to take place here on Sept. 11-18.
