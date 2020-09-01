How is unemployment doing in local counties?
The latest numbers provided by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services shows the area’s lowest rate in Putnam County at 5.2% (not seasonally adjusted for July). That was good enough for second lowest among Ohio’s 88 counties.
Statewide, Ohio’s unemployment rate was 8.9% in July — down from 10.9% in June and 13.9% in May — while the nation’s rate stood at 10.2% in July.
Locally, Putnam’s rate was followed by Fulton and Paulding counties, which joined one other county (Preble) at 7.1%. That rate was 17th lowest among Ohio counties.
Henry and Williams were next lowest among local counties at 7.4%. They and one other county (Licking) were rated 27th lowest in Ohio.
Defiance County and three other counties (Clermont, Fairfield and Sandusky) followed at 7.5%, good enough for 30th place among the state’s counties. Defiance County’s rate dropped from 9.8% in June.
“As we start to see people returning to work this number will drop even more,” stated Carla Hinkle, workforce development manager for the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation. “It is moving in the right direction, and we will continue to monitor. We still have employers hiring and extremely busy. There is a need in our area for general labor workers.”
According to information provided by Hinkle, Defiance County has a labor force of 17,800, with 16,500 employed in July, leaving 1,300 without a job.
The state’s highest unemployment rate in July was in Cuyahoga County — home to Cleveland — at 12.9% followed by Monroe County (eastern Ohio) and Lorain County (west of Cleveland), 11.6%; Trumbull County (northeast Ohio), 11.1% Mahoning County (Youngstown and surrounding area), 11%; Jefferson County (eastern Ohio) and Belmont County (eastern Ohio), 10.7%; Lucas County, 10.6%; Meigs County (southeast Ohio), 10.4%; Harrison County (eastern Ohio), 10.1%; and Columbiana County (eastern Ohio), 10.1%.
The lowest rate among Ohio counties in July was 4.1% in Holmes County, southeast of Mansfield.
