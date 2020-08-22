The local corn and soybean growing season got off to a great start this year when favorable weather allowed most fields to get planted.
That represented a major improvement from last year when continuous spring rains left many fields barren, but many area farm fields have received inconsistent rainfall, which will impact yields.
Area OSU Extension Office officials in five area counties offered the following observations about local corn and soybean fields in their jurisdictions:
Defiance County
The quality of the county’s corn and soybeans are roughly divided between the more dry western half and the eastern portion, according to OSU Extension Office Educator Bruce Clevenger, which will impact potential yields. He called the western half “much dryer” than the eastern side.
Some corn, he indicated, may have been planted a bit early in May, and there were some some heavy rains then which caused some fields to be spotty. Whereas a typical field may be planted with 34,000 corn seeds per acre, some fields are showing 26,000 to 28,000 plants per acre, he said.
Asked about potential yields, Clevenger estimated corn yields in the range of 140 bushels per acre on the county’s west end with yields “reaching into 180 bushels per acre because of the rainfall in July” as you move east across the county.
“Soybean stands are really much better looking across most of our fields,” Clevenger explained. “... In many cases a lack of rain early hurt the development of that crop. June stayed exceptionally dry and slowed that development.”
Clevenger said predicting the bean harvest now is more difficult as there is still room for plant growth and development.
While the variable rains have impacted potential yields, Clevenger said Defiance County’s corn and soybeans are largely disease free.
Fulton County
WAUSEON — The county’s OSU Extension educator, Eric Richer, reported some variation among the corn crop due to rain and heat in June and July, with a stronger performance for soybeans.
“In situations where rains missed areas with sandier soil types, that crop yield has been hurt the most,” he told The Crescent-News. “Additionally, we have some fields that were replanted due to some cold, wet conditions around Mother’s Day weekend. In those areas, the crop is a bit further behind in its development, but could benefit more from August rains. The hot, dry weather in late June and throughout July did put a bigger damper on the corn yield as compared to soybeans.”
He said the corn harvest should be similar to the county’s five-year average.
Fulton County’s soybean cropped benefited substantially from the large amounts of rain there eight days ago.
“The soybean crop in the county is comparatively better than the corn crop, especially since most of the county received at least one inch of rainfall or more last weekend (Aug. 14),” Richer stated. “The soybeans look healthy with low disease, weed and insect problems. I anticipate our soybean yield will be better than our five-year average.”
Henry County
NAPOLEON — OSU Extension Office Educator Garth Ruff reported a “mixed bag in Henry County,” due to varying precipitation.
“While things were planted as timely as they have been in the past four years,” he stated, “we were dry in June and most of July. North of the Maumee River, on average, crops look better as they had more rain. South of the river, the latest planted crops have been struggling.
Specifically, Ruff noted that “in the Hamler-Deshler area there are some really short soybeans and even short corn.”
He noted that “the recent rains have been welcome to help with grain fill, however, they have been extremely spotty.”
Ruff estimated that “corn and soybean yields will both be below the five-year county average. As to how far below, it will depend on grain fill going forward.”
Paulding County
PAULDING — “Very inconsistent” is the description given to this county’s corn and soybean crop by OSU Extension Educator Sarah Noggle.
“I’m seeing growth behind in our cornfields, and very short corn plants,” she said.
Some cornfields are only 4 1/2 or five feet tall, according to Noggle. The reason is pretty simple: inconsistent rainfall since crops were planted this spring.
Rainfall has ranged from a half inch to 1.5 inches in August following a dry June and July.
“We are extremely, extremely dry,” she said.
Unlike many areas further north, Pauldng County did not see much rain eight days ago when several inches fell in parts of Fulton County, according to Noggle.
“We missed out on all that rain for most of the county,” she said.
A small of the county has seen as little as 5.8 inches of precipitation for the entire year, Noggle explained.
As such, she’s predicting a corn yield that will be below average, although any rain now could help, she indicated.
One positive is that Noggle reported “better weed control” this year.
Meanwhile, she said Paulding County’s soybean fields are “kind of all over the place as far as growth.”
Williams County
BRYAN — Most of the county’s corn crop is rated “fair” by OSU Extension Office Educator Stephanie Karhoff, while a majority of soybeans receive “good” marks.
“I conducted two yield estimates near Edgerton and Montpelier, and calculated an average of 170 bushels (forecast) per acre between the two fields,” she explained. “Overall, there was low disease and insect pressure, but tip dieback was observed in the majority of ears, most likely due to dry conditions during pollination.”
Karhoff added that Williams County soybean fields benefited from rain this month.
“Like corn, there is low disease and insect pressure this year, but weed escapes are currently appearing above the canopy with the main weed species being pigweed, marestail, and giant ragweed,” she stated.
Attempts to receive a crop information update from Putnam County’s OSU Extension Office educator were unsuccessful.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.