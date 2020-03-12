Defiance College and Northwest State Community College are taking proactive steps in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in Ohio.
Gov. Mike DeWine has issued a state of emergency. With that in place, colleges and universities have been asked to alter their normal operations.
At this time, there are no known cases of COVID-19 on the Defiance College campus or affecting any member of the campus community.
Based on the recommendations from DeWine’s office, the following will be taking effect for DC (all are subject to change based on the evolving COVID-19 situation):
• DC will resume classes in a 100%-online format beginning on March 18. This date extends spring break by two additional days. Current plans are to resume face-to-face classes after April 3, pending any changes warranted by the situation.
• All in-season team sports will be competing as scheduled. Teams that are not in-season will be suspending activities until further notice.
• Residence halls will remain open for all residential students. Dining services will resume on March 17 with the evening meal.
• All Defiance College offices will remain open with regularly scheduled hours.
• Individual visits are still welcome; however, overnight visits and large group visits may be impacted. Interested visitors should consult their coach or the admissions office for more details.
The Defiance College leadership team takes the health and safety of the campus community very seriously. This is why it has convened an emergency management team to ensure that the college remains one step ahead. The DC leadership and emergency management teams are continually monitoring the COVID-19 situation and routinely checking the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for updated information, as well as staying in contact with local health agencies.
The college also is using available resources from the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities (NAICU), the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities in Ohio (AICUO) and other official sources to help inform and guide our decision-making process.
Currently, the DC campus is on spring break. While a large portion of students and faculty are away, the college is taking this time to deep clean and disinfect all campus buildings and residence halls. Upon return, the college community will find an increase in the availability of hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes. The cleaning staff will continue to take extra precautions throughout the semester.
As the need arises, DC will continue to provide updates online at defiance.edu/COVID19 and on the official DC social media channels. Anyone with questions or concerns regarding the coronavirus situation may contact staff at 419-783-2562 or COVID19@defiance.edu.
And at Northwest State Community College, the following measures have been announced:
• Spring break has been extended one week, with classes now beginning on March 23. Second eight-week classes also will begin on March 23.
• Classes will resume March 23 with remote delivery only. Courses which cannot be supported remotely will have alternate plans, which will be communicated directly to the students.
• Offsite learning, such as externships, College Credit Plus, etc., will continue as scheduled.
• Scheduled events at the Archbold campus through April 5 anticipating large groups of people will be canceled or postponed, and events scheduled to occur beyond April 6 will be re-evaluated imminently.
• Priority registration for summer and fall classes opens on March 27 for NSCC veterans/service members, and open registration for all students opens on March 30.
In response to COVID-19, the college will have a dedicated website, NorthwestState.edu/covid-19, which will provide helpful information on campus-related issues, as well as state and federal guidelines and resources to assist with questions.
“We fully support our governor in these emergency procedures, and NSCC is working with our community college partners so we are consistent in our response to this crisis,” said Dr. Michael Thomson, NSCC president. “The most important thing right now is for NSCC to act prudently, with a goal to save lives.”
Area events being impacted by the governor’s state of emergency include:
• The Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) postponed its annual meeting and luncheon scheduled today at Defiance College due to a recommendation from Gov. Mike DeWine, and Defiance College’s cancellation of all external events. “We will re-evaluate our options to hold the meeting at a later date,” a CIC statement noted.
• Ohio State University Extension — Defiance County’s Agriculture Appreciation and Hall of Fame Breakfast originally scheduled for March 19 is cancelled. This event will be rescheduled for a later date.
• OSU Extension-Defiance’s sheep and goat marketing meeting originally scheduled for March 17 is cancelled. This event will be rescheduled for a later date.
• OSU Extension-Defiance’s 4-H officer training originally scheduled for March 24 is cancelled. This event is cancelled for this year.
• The Ohio State University has suspended face-to-face instruction of lectures, discussion sections, seminars, and other similar classroom settings. It has moved to virtual instruction effective immediately through at least March 30.
• Special Olympics Ohio has suspended all sport training and competition activities involving the athletes through March 31, at which time the situation will be re-evaluated.
• The 54th annual Fairlawn Auxiliary auction, Archbold, slated for April 2-3, is postponed until Oct. 29-30.
• The board of directors of the John Paulding Historical Society has closed the museum located on Fairgrounds Drive in Paulding, until March 31. The museum will reopen on March 31 at 10 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.