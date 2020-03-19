Due to the state of emergency declared by Gov. Mike DeWine and out of concern for public health, area cancellations, closures and changes are in effect.
New changes include:
• DeWine has closed 181 branches of the Bureau of Motor Vehicles across the state, leaving just five open to handle commercial drivers’ licenses to maintain necessary transportation systems. The governor instructed the Ohio State Highway Patrol not to issue citations to drivers who cannot renew expired licenses because of the closures, and asked that other law enforcement agencies in the state follow suit.
• Beginning today, Chief Supermarkets will dedicate a priority shopping window (from store opening until 8 a.m.) that is dedicated to senior citizen customers, customers with disabilities and their caregivers and anyone requiring incremental social distancing. The stores will be open for anyone requiring groceries/paper products during this window.
• Ohio State University Extension employees have implemented a teleworking plan effective immediately, and all OSU Extension offices will be closed to the public until further notice. Clients, stakeholders and other community members should continue to connect with any OSU Extension staff member via phone or email as usual.
• Starting today at the security area of the Henry County Courthouse, health screening will begin for entry. It is yet to be determined at what level this screening will be. The county is striving to continue its services until it has to make additional adjustments.
• The program and meeting for the Fulton County Genealogical Society scheduled for April 14 has been cancelled. The society will reschedule the speaker on Underground Railroad Research to a future meeting. For more information, go to its website at www.fultoncoogs.org/ or the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OGSFulton/
• Ravens Care is still assisting people via telephone interviews. If anyone needs emergency assistance, call 419-782-7141 or email ravenscare@defnet.com. The staff is working off site and the building that houses Ravens Care is closed to the public.
