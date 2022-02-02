Political candidates filed their names for the May 3 primary in compliance with a Wednesday filing deadline for partisan candidates while a number of issues throughout area counties have been filed as well.
The following is a look at election filings made in five area counties (Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam and Williams) before Wednesday's 4 p.m. deadline passed. (Candidates and issues filed in Defiance County, and candidates who met the deadline for several area Statehouse races are listed in two separate stories.)
All filings are unofficial until certified by each county's board of elections in the coming weeks. Independents have until 4 p.m. on May 2 to file while write-ins have until 4 p.m. on Aug. 29.
Filings in area counties, other than Defiance, include:
Fulton
WAUSEON — Republicans here will have a May 3 primary to decide as Brad Peebles of rural Lyons and Jeffrey Rupp of rural Wauseon are seeking a commissioners seat.
The winner goes on to the November general election with a four-year term beginning on January 2023 to be decided.
No Democrats filed for that position or the other two open positions in Fulton County.
Republican Brett Kolb filed as a candidate for county auditor while Scott Haselman — the county's prosecutor — is a candidate for common pleas judge. The latter position is held by Jeffrey Robinson, but he chose not to seek re-election.
Among area counties, Fulton easily had the most ballot issues filed (10).
This includes two proposed new income tax levies — Wauseon Exempted Village Schools' 1.75%, five-year income tax increase for current expenses; and Archbold Village's 0.3% rate hike for police, fire and EMS.
The eight other issues are:
• Fulton County: a 2.6-mill, five-year property tax renewal for developmental disabilities programs, services and families.
• Delta Village: a 5-mill, five-year property tax renewal for police department expenses, and an advisory question asking whether the village should "allow the cultivation, processing and/or wholesaling, retailing and dispensing of medicinal marijuana" in the town.
• Clinton Township: a 0.5-mill, five-year property tax renewal for maintenance and operating expenses of Wauseon Union Cemetery.
• Archbold Area Schools: a 1.2-mill, five-year property tax replacement for current expenses of Archbold Community Library.
• Evergreen Local Schools: a 0.25%, five-year income tax renewal for current expenses.
• Swanton Local Schools: a 3.2-mill, five-year property tax renewal for emergency requirements.
• Dover Township: a local Sunday sales option for Gurujis Carry Out, LLC, 3-10085 Ohio 108, Wauseon.
Henry
NAPOLEON — No contested primary races emerged here while three issues were filed for the May 3 primary.
Unopposed candidates include Republican Amy Rosebrock for common pleas judge, Democrat Melissa Peper Firestone for domestic relations judge, Republican Jeff Mires for county commissioner and Elizabeth Fruchey for auditor.
Peper Firestone is seeking the seat now held by Denise McColley, who is prohibited from seeking re-election due to age limitations on judges in Ohio.
Three ballot issues have been filed in Henry County:
• Archbold Area Schools: a 1.2-mill, five-year property tax replacement for current expenses of Archbold Community Library. This will concern voters in Ridgeville Township which are part of the Archbold district.
• Deshler Village: a 1.4-mill, five-year property tax renewal for current expenses.
• Ridgeville Township: a 1.5-mill, 10-year bond issue to finance a new fire truck and other fire equipment.
Paulding
PAULDING — Filings here were not available Wednesday due to a technical issue at the county's board of elections. These will be posted as they become available.
Putnam
OTTAWA — No contested primary races surfaced here Wednesday, so the few partisan candidates will be unopposed on May 3.
They include Republican Robert Benroth for county auditor, Democrat Gary Lammers for county prosecutor, Keith Schierloh for common pleas court judge and Republican John Schlumbohm for county commissioner.
All are incumbents.
Williams
BRYAN — Four candidates are seeking one office here and will square off on May 3.
That seat is the county commissioner position presently held by Brian Davis, who isn't running for the next four-year term that will begin in January 2023.
Four Republicans declared their candidacies for their party's nomination. They are Debra Beevers, Bart Westfall, Beth Votaw and Williams County's former sheriff, Steve Towns.
The winner moves on to the November general election while no Democrats have filed.
The only other declared candidate for county office was Vickie Grimm. She is seeking a second term as county auditor, and this would begin in January 2023.
The only issue filed in Williams County is in Bryan where voters will be asked on May 3 to approve the city's 0.5% income tax renewal levy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.