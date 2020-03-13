Numerous area schools, colleges, organizations and clubs have cancelled scheduled events due to public safety, concerning the coronavirus.
Northwest State Community College, rural Archbold, will be closed today, but reopen on Monday. All visitors are to report to the A-10 (north Atrium) entrance for sign-in, and will be asked to answer basic Center for Disease Control questions connected to the COVID-19 virus and their travel over the past two weeks.
Events include:
• Tinora seventh-grade gun and purse raffle for Washington, D.C., has been postponed.
• Hicksville Exempted Village Schools’ archery tournament scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled.
• Defiance Knights of Columbus’ fish fry, slated for today, will be held, but meals will be served as carryout. Patrons can stay in their vehicles and food will be brought to them.
• The Defiance Town and Gown, scheduled for March 26 at the Stroede Center for the Arts, has been cancelled.
• The Toledo regional spelling bee, set for Saturday, has been cancelled.
• Defiance Lions Club’s Shamrock Shuffle, set for Saturday, has been cancelled.
• The Irish celebration and musical entertainment with FoxTree, slated for Saturday at Miami & Erie Restaurant and Lounge, Defiance, has been cancelled. The event was sponsored by the Defiance Public Library System.
• “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” a Defiance High School play scheduled for the Defiance Community Auditorium on Saturday and Sunday, has been postponed.
• Dueling Pianos, a fundraiser for Conquer Childhood Cancer Now, scheduled for Saturday at Defiance Eagles Aerie 372, has been postponed indefinitely.
• The Big Band Sound, slated for a Friday appearance at the Huber Opera House in Hicksville, has been cancelled.
• The Wayne Trace FFA pancake breakfast, set for Saturday, has been cancelled.
• The Health, Business and Industry Fair, scheduled for March 25 at the Paulding County Senior Center, has been postponed to May 8.
• The Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative’s 83rd annual meeting will be broadcast via Facebook Live at 10 a.m. March 21, as opposed to having an open meeting.
