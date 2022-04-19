ARCHBOLD — Voters here are being asked to approve a tax increase for village operations that would bring in about $1 million more each year.
Village voters already are deciding the 0.3% income tax levy request as early voting began on April 5 and will continue through Monday, May 2. Voters also will head to the polls on May 3, the day the results will be counted by the Fulton County Board of Elections.
If approved, the request would raise the Archbold’s income tax from 1.5% to 1.8%, and generate about $970,000 more annually, according to the village.
Village officials are touting the tax increase as a necessity to help the village meet its obligations with a county EMS contract.
Four new full-time EMTs and firefighters have been hired by the village and will ensure that “minimum staffing requirements” of Archbold’s EMS contract with Fulton County are met.
Previously, Village Administrator Donna Dettling told The Crescent-News that the village’s revenues “have just not keep up to operate those three areas. We need the money to help cover that.”
“The immediate need for an increase in the income tax rate is to support funding for safety operations: police, fire and EMS,” she added Monday. “Over the past 20 years revenue sources have not kept pace with expenses needed to deliver municipal services and capital improvements to Archbold. This increase is also needed to help offset reductions in income tax due to a recent law that shifts income tax withholding to the community of residence for those working from home that don’t live in Archbold.”
The village’s year-end total for 2022 reached an all-time high at $5.2 million after rising by 13% in December, but Dettling attributed a large part of this to a 45% increase in business taxes which she doesn’t believe is sustainable over the long haul.
The additional tax, if approved, would be “levied, collected and paid with respect to the salaries, wages, commissions and other compensation, and with respect to the net profits of businesses, professions, associations, corporations or other entities earned on and after Jan. 1, 2023,” according to a village council ordinance approved in January.
The village’s income tax was established in 1967 at 1% before a 0.5% increase was approved by the town’s voters in May 1999, becoming effective in January 2000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.