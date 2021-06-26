PAULDING — Road resurfacing work and a proposed Grover Hill project were topics during a recent Paulding County commissioners meeting here.
Commissioners provided The Crescent-News with minutes Friday from two sessions held within the last 10 days.
Commissioners approved a resolution authorizing a contract with Beilharz Architects Inc., Defiance, to design the rehab of the former Grover Hill Lions Club building as a community center.
Christina Deehr of the Defiance-based Maumee Valley Planning Organization told The Crescent-News earlier this month that she plans to seek a coronavirus community development block grant through the state for the project. She indicated that the community center would be used for student tutoring purposes.
Deehr hopes to submit a funding application by the end of July, and believes MVPO will hear back a couple of months thereafter.
The community development block grant (CDBG) funds being sought for the project are part of a special designation within the CARES Relief Act funds awarded last year to local governments. CDBG funds must benefit low- to moderate-income areas.
Commissioners also approved two resolutions for resurfacing work during a recent meeting.
One contract goes to Gerken Paving Inc., Napoleon in the amount of $1,955,117 for the county’s 2021 paving program.
The second is with Henry W. Bergman Inc., Genoa, for the county’s 2021 cold-mix paving program. The cost is $581,055.
In other business, commissioners:
• met with Paulding County Treasurer Lou Ann Wannemacher. She noted that her office is working on some outstanding parcels from the U.S. 24 widening project while county sales tax receipts have increased by 52% over the comparable 2020 total.
• met with county economic development board members Larry Manze and Dennis Recker. They expressed a desire to meet more with commissioners “to keep the partnership and planning going in the same direction for the good of the county,” according to the meeting minutes.
• met with Paulding EMA Director Ed Bohn who discussed the American Rescue Plan Act.
• discussed the county’s 125 insurance plan with James Bailey of Brown & Brown Insurance as well as Tera Shull, Tammy Showalter and Paulding County Auditor Claudia Fickel.
• met with the county’s maintenance supervisor, Tim Yenser, for an update.
• approved travel requests for several county employees to attend a conference in Dublin on July 23-25.
• passed a resolution amending the 2021 county fund by appropriating an additional $65.80 in the gas tax fund.
• met with Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard to discuss procedures and operations.
• were informed by Paulding County Juvenile Judge Michael Wehrkamp that he will file his annual report by Wednesday.
• hosted the county’s board of tax revision meeting.
