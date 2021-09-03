ARCHBOLD — Two water-related projects in this community are moving along to village officials' satisfaction.
In fact, one — the expansion of the town's wastewater plant on the southwest part of Archbold — was substantially completed by June 30, according to Village Administrator Donna Dettling.
This work included a plant expansion — paid largely by one of Archbold's key employers (ConAgra) — and installation of a new ultraviolet disinfection process.
That work was undertaken by Peterson Construction Co., Wapakoneta, the same contractor which is handling Archbold's ongoing water plant upgrade near the town's two reservoirs.
Like Defiance, Archbold is adding a granulated activated carbon (GAC) treatment system to take care of water impurities and Ohio EPA orders concerning trihalomethanes, believed to have negative health consequences for certain segments of the population.
The critical part of the project is installation of large tanks that will house the carbon filtration medium. Known as contact vessels, the tanks are due to arrive in December, according to Dettling.
A metal building will be constructed around the tanks.
"The GAC building foundation is starting to take shape on site and the foundation will be ready to receive the GAC contact vessels when they arrive," Dettling stated. "This winter the building will be built around the GAC contact vessels."
The GAC project got underway in mid-June with construction of a 38-foot deep clearwell, she explained. This work was completed in July.
Other work is also part of the water plant upgrade, such as an ultraviolet light disinfection system, a new liquid chlorine feed mechanism to improve safety, changes to filters, a carbon dioxide feed system and new mixing procedures for two underground clearwells.
"The mixing equipment has been installed in the clearwells and we've already seen positive results in ongoing water quality test as a result," Dettling stated.
The GAC contract cost with Peterson — the same company undertaking Defiance's GAC project — is $7.5 million.
Dettling has been pleased with Peterson's work so far.
"Peterson is a great contractor to work with," she commented. "They just completed the wastewater project ... ahead of schedule and under budget, and we have the same high hopes and expectations with this one (water plant project). So far we're really thrilled with the progress made."
She is hopeful the new GAC system and improved water plant will be "up and running in the spring." The substantial completion date is April 2022.
The village takes raw water from the Tiffin River, storing it in two reservoirs before it's pumped into the treatment plant, refined and distributed.
