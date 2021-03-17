ARCHBOLD — Municipal officials here are gearing up for a major upgrade in their water treatment plant process.
A familiar contractor to the village — Peterson Construction Co., Wapakoneta — is expected to begin working at the plant on Archbold's east side in early July, according to Village Administrator Donna Dettling.
Peterson, which also is working on the town's ongoing wastewater plant improvements, was awarded a contract totaling $7,593,700, well below the engineer's estimate. Three other bidders (Kirk Brothers Construction Co., Findlay; Mosser Construction, Fremont; and R.G. Zachrich Construction, Defiance) all offered bids above $7.9 million.
Peterson's task is to install a new granulated-activated carbon (GAC) treatment system that will remove organics and impurities — such as trihalomethanes (THMs) from the village's finished water. THMs have prompted an Ohio EPA mandate for this project, as these can pose a health risk to certain segments of the population, according to the environmental agency.
"Being a surface water treatment plant we struggle with removing organics, called precursors that aid in the formations of THMs," explained Dettling. "With the addition of the GAC more of those precursors will be removed. With less precursors, THM formation will be reduced. The GAC system is the largest part of this project and it is necessary to satisfy the Ohio EPA. The timing of this project was excellent for additional improvements that will also enhance water quality."
The village takes water from the Tiffin River, storing it in two reservoirs before it's pumped into the plant, refined and distributed.
Once the GAC project gets started, Peterson will need approximately 18 months to complete the project.
"At the pre-construction meeting a Peterson spokesman was confident that they could complete the project in less than 18 months," stated Dettling. "We have a great deal of confidence in Peterson Construction, as they are currently working at our wastewater treatment facility."
The new GAC mechanism will require a separate building measuring about 50 feet by 100 feet with nine "pressure vessels" inside, according to Dettling. The vessels will contain the carbon used to filter the water.
The building also will include an ultraviolet disinfection system, she noted.
Taking into account engineering expenses, the village has borrowed $9.1 million from the Ohio Water Development Authority at a low interest rate (0.68%) for 20 years, according to Dettling. A slightly higher-than-normal water rate increase (of 5%) in 2022 and 2023 will help pay for the project
"We generally increase water rates 3% each year to keep up with the cost to operate and maintain the water system," Dettling noted. "In 2022 and 2023 we are looking at 5% water rate increase for each year and after that we will evaluate the need to adjust rates 3% each year."
She added that rate increases will depend on consumption by one of the village's key employers, Conagra, which is expending its operations.
"Increases in Conagra consumption will help keep our water rates down," Dettling stated.
A 3% increase — the next one is planned in June — will increase the cost to consumers using 6,000 gallons of water monthly by $2.27 or $27.24 over one year, according to the administrator.
Dettling and village officials are pleased to get the project completed, as this will eliminate the need for the village to send out public notifications about THMs.
"We are ready to get this project going so we can put water quality concerns behind us as well as the quarterly public notice violations," stated Dettling. "Staff at the water treatment plant along with Jones and Henry Engineers (the project engineer) conducted a pilot study that took nearly a year. This study helped us determine the best possible solution to improve water quality. We were able to determine with a great deal of confidence the best media for removing organics/precursors from our raw water."
However, once the project is completed the public notices will be needed for a few quarters because testing results are averaged over four quarters, according to village officials.
Archbold is not alone among northwest Ohio communities in switching to a GAC system. Defiance just started its GAC project, with Peterson Construction also the chosen contractor.
